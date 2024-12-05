ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Memphis Grizzlies host the Sacramento Kings for a highly anticipated Western Conference matchup! It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Kings-Grizzlies prediction and pick.

The Kings are coming off a huge win over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night, 120-111. That win brought them to 10-12 on the season and could be the start of a big run for the Kings. Sacramento has stumbled to begin this year after two successful seasons in the past two years. Domantas Sabonis is one of the top big men in the NBA and showcased it again last night with 27 points and seven rebounds against a rising Rockets squad.

The Grizzlies are also very hot right now. They are 14-8 on the season and have won seven of their last ten games. The Grizz are coming off a loss to the Dallas Mavericks Tuesday night but dominated the Indiana Pacers the game before that. Ja Morant led the Grizzlies last game with 31 points on 50% shooting. Now that he is back healthy, the Grizz are anticipated to be a strong presence in the West. If they didn't collapse in the 4th quarter against the Mavs, then there would be 15-7 and 2nd in the West.

Here are the Kings-Grizzlies NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Kings-Grizzlies Odds

Sacramento Kings: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +162

Memphis Grizzlies: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -194

Over: 241.5 (-110)

Under: 241.5 (-110)

How To Watch Kings vs. Grizzlies

Time: 8:00 ET/5:00 PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, FanDuel Sports Network Midwest

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

De'Aaron Fox is having a career season in his 9th year. The former Kentucky star is averaging 27.2 points per game which is 8th in the NBA. He's also shooting 49.5% which is 45th in the NBA. Not to mention, he fills the stat sheet each night by averaging 5.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.7 steals per game. As long as Fox is healthy then he will be an All-Star this season and has a chance to lead his team to the playoffs once again. The Kings have some work to do, but Fox is playing well enough to know there is light at the end of the tunnel.

DeMar DeRozan is having a good year in his first season in Sacramento. In only 17 games this year, he's averaging 22.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. He's shooting 50.2% from the field and between him, Sabonis, and Fox scoring at such a high rate, it's weird how this team doesn't have more wins.

Sabonis is averaging 21.0 points, 12.6 rebounds (3rd), and 6.3 assists per game. The big man is also 4th in the NBA shooting 62% from the floor. The Kings know how to put the ball in the basket and are in the middle of the pack in terms of turnovers per game. So, why isn't this generating wins? The team has trouble finishing games. This year, the Kings have lost nine games by five or fewer points. You would think the team would see success late in games with their 7th-best FG% in the NBA at 48.2%.

Why the Grizzlies Could Cover the Spread/Win

Memphis was one of the better teams in the second half of the month of November. They finished with a 6-game win streak and put themselves in a position to contend in a tough conference. After this game against the Kings, they travel to Boston to take on the defending champs. That contest will really show where this team is at. Marcus Smart will be playing in his first game back in Boston since being traded to Memphis before the 2023-24 season.

Ja Morant will not be showcasing his all-world dunking ability for some time. If he sees himself on a wide-open fast break then maybe, but for now, he wants to remain healthy by avoiding potential injuries that come with that. It's good to see that Morant is laying down a priority for himself and wants it to be beneficial for the long term. If Morant is healthy come April, the Grizzlies will make noise. Morant is averaging 22 points, 4.1 rebounds, 8.6 assists, and 1.0 steals per game.

Jaren Jackson Jr. leads the Grizz in points at 22.1 per game on 51.1%. He has been available in all but two games this year and is once again proving to be one of the top defensive players in the game. He's averaging 1.8 blocks and 1.4 steals per game.

Final Kings-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

The Grizzlies are shaping up to be one of the better teams in the conference. I expect them to win this game and cover at home.

Final Kings-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Grizzlies -4.5 (-110)