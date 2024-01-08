The Kings continue their east coast road trip as we continue our NHL odds series with a Kings-Lightning prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Los Angeles Kings continue their east coast road trip as they face the Tampa Bay Lightning It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Kings-Lightning prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Kings enter the game sitting at 20-10-6 on the year but have struggled as of late. They have lost their last five including last time out against the Washington Capitals. After a scoreless first period, the Kings gave up the first goal of the game in the second period. Adrian Kempe would tie the game with a power play goal in the second, and Kevin Fiala would give the Kings the lead. Dylan Strome tied it up for the Capitals in the second. Just 1:01 into the third, the Kings had the lead again, but the Capitals tied it up, and then, with just 53 seconds left in the game, John Carlson scored to give the Capitals the lead and the 4-3 win.

Meanwhile, the Lightning are coming into the game sitting at 19-17-5 on the year, and last time out faced the Boston Bruins. The Lightning struck first just 21 seconds into the game to give them the lead, but the Bruins would score two in the period and have the 2-1 lead going into the second. In the second period, Nikita Kucherov would score and Point would get his second, but the Bruins would score twice as well, to make it 4-3 going into the third. There, the Bruins scored three more and would go on to win 7-3.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Kings-Lightning Odds

Los Angeles Kings: +1.5 (-260)

Moneyline: -108

Tampa Bay Lightning: -1.5 (+210)

Moneyline: -111

Over: 6.5 (+110)

Under: 6.5 (-122)

How to Watch Kings vs. Lightning

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Kings Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Kings are 12th in the NHL in goals per game this year, with 3.36. The team leader in points this year is Anze Kopitar. Kopitar comes in with 14 goals this year and 22 assists, good for 36 points. He has been solid on the power play with six goals and five assists this year on the power play. Meanwhile, Trevor Moore leads the team in goals this year with 17 of them. He also has nine assists this year good for 26 points. That places him fifth on the team in points this year.

Meanwhile, Adrian Kempe tied for first on the team in points this year. He comes in with 15 goals this year and 21 assists on the year for his 36 points. He had just two goals on the power play this year with eight assists on the power play. Kevin Fiala then sits third on the team in points this year. He has ten goals this year while leading the team in assists this year. Fiala has 23 assists on the season while being solid on the power play. He has three goals and ten assists this year on the power play.

The power play for the Kings has been slightly below the league average. They have a 19.7 percent success rate this year, good for 18th in the NHL. Still, they are the best in the NHL when killing off a penalty. The Kings have an 87.4 percent success rate on the penalty kill.

Cam Talbot will be in the goal for this one. He is 14-9-3 on the year. He has a 2.17 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage this year. Both of those marks are top five in the NHL. He has struggled some in his last four outings though. He is 0-3-1 in the last four, giving up 11 goals in the three games. Still, the major issue has not been him, but the lack of support in front of him not scoring.

Why The Lightning Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Lightning sit 14th in the NHL in scoring this year with 3.24 goals per game on the season. Nikita Kucherov leads the team in goals, assists, and points this year. He comes into the game with 28 goals on the season and 39 assists, good for 67 total points. Kucherov is the NHL leader in points this year while sitting second in the NHL in goals on the season. He has been great on the power play this year, with ten goals and 20 assists on the power play this year. Meanwhile, Brayden Point sits second on the team in goals and points this year. He has 19 goals and 23 assists this year, good for his 42 points. Seven of the goals and eight assists come on the power play.

Joining him as a top scorer is Steven Stamkos. Stamkos comes in with 16 goals this year and 22 assists good for 38 points on the year. He also has been solid on the power play, with seven goals and 14 assists this year. The Lightning also gets a lot of help from the blue line on offense. Victor Hedman comes into the game with six goals and 33 assists this year, good for 39 points. The Lightning have five players with over 30 points this year, rounded out by Brandon Hagel. Hagel comes in with 11 goals and 21 assists this year.

The Lightning have been great this year on the power play. They have a 29.0 percent success rate this year on the power play, with 38 total power-play goals. That is second in the NHL this year. Further, the Lightning have been average when man-down this year. They are 14th in the NHL on the penalty kill with an 80.3 percent success rate this year.

The Lighting is expected to send Andrei Vasilevskiy to defend the net today. He is 9-9-0 this year with a 3.01 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage. He has been hit or miss over his last four games. Vasilevskiy is 1-3-0 in the last four games, while he has two games of giving up five or more goals.

Final Kings-Lightning Prediction & Pick

Both teams come into this game with some struggles. It is also a strength-against-strength match-up with the power play. The Lightning are one of the best on the power play, while the Kings are the best at killing the power play. The big issue is can the Kings score enough in this game. They have struggled to score and could do that again in this game. Take the Lightning in this one.

Final Kings-Lightning Prediction & Pick: Lightning ML (-111)