The NBA season continues and we have a tilt between the Sacramento Kings and the Phoenix Suns on Friday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Heat-Nuggets prediction and pick.

The Sacramento Kings (5-4) face the Phoenix Suns (8-1) on Sunday night in a matchup that's been significantly impacted by Kevin Durant's calf strain. With Durant sidelined for two weeks, the Suns will need to rely heavily on Devin Booker and Bradley Beal to carry the offensive load. This presents an opportunity for the Kings, led by De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, to exploit Phoenix's weakened defense.

Sacramento's uptempo offense could prove challenging for a Suns team adjusting to Durant's absence. However, Phoenix's home-court advantage and the potential for role players to step up in Durant's absence could keep this game competitive. The Kings will look to capitalize on this opportunity to gain ground in the Western Conference standings, while the Suns aim to prove their resilience without their superstar forward.

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Sacramento Kings will be looking to capitalize on a golden opportunity as they face the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night, with the Suns reeling from the news of Kevin Durant's two-week absence due to a calf strain. This significant blow to Phoenix's lineup opens the door for the Kings to exploit a vulnerable Suns defense and secure a crucial road victory. Sacramento's dynamic trio of De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and DeMar DeRozan will be key in exploiting the gaps left by Durant's absence, potentially overwhelming a Suns team that will be scrambling to adjust their defensive schemes.

The Kings' offensive firepower, which has been inconsistent at times this season, has a prime opportunity to shine against a Suns team that will be missing their defensive anchor. Sacramento's three-point shooting, a strength when they're on form, could prove decisive against a Phoenix defense that may struggle to cover the perimeter without Durant's length and versatility. Additionally, the Kings' bench depth, featuring players like Malik Monk and Davion Mitchell, could provide a significant advantage as the game progresses, especially if the Suns' remaining stars are forced to play extended minutes to compensate for Durant's absence. If Sacramento can exploit these advantages and maintain their defensive intensity, they stand an excellent chance of securing a statement win against a weakened Suns squad.

Why the Suns Could Cover the Spread/Win

Despite the absence of Kevin Durant due to a calf strain, the Phoenix Suns are well-positioned to secure a victory against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night. The Suns' depth and system-oriented approach will be key factors in overcoming the loss of their superstar forward. Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, both elite scorers in their own right, are primed to step up and fill the offensive void left by Durant's absence. Moreover, the Suns' supporting cast, including sharpshooter Eric Gordon and versatile forward Royce O'Neale, will likely see increased roles, providing additional firepower and defensive versatility.

The Suns' home-court advantage at the Footprint Center, where they boast a perfect 5-0 record this season, will play a crucial role in this matchup. Phoenix's team chemistry and defensive cohesion, which have been instrumental in their impressive 8-1 start, should remain intact even without Durant. Additionally, the Kings have shown inconsistency on the road, which the Suns can exploit. With the Suns' balanced attack and their ability to adapt to adversity, they are well-equipped to maintain their winning momentum. If Phoenix can leverage their depth, home-court advantage, and the increased responsibility placed on Booker and Beal, they stand a strong chance of extending their winning streak to eight games against the Kings.

Final Kings-Suns Prediction & Pick

This matchup between the Kings and Suns on Sunday promises to be a closely contested affair. While the Suns have been on a hot streak, winning seven straight, the absence of Kevin Durant due to a calf strain could level the playing field. Sacramento's dynamic trio De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and DeMar DeRozan will look to exploit Phoenix's weakened defense. However, the Suns' home-court advantage and the potential for Devin Booker and Bradley Beal to step up in Durant's absence cannot be overlooked. Given the narrow spread, this game could go either way, but the Kings' balanced attack and motivation to bounce back from their recent loss might give them a slight edge as they potentially get the win on the road and cover the spread.

Final Kings-Suns Prediction & Pick: Sacramento Kings +2.5 – (-110), Over 229 (-110)