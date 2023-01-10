By Nihad Zunic · 4 min read

Kirk Cousins is the quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings. The 12-year veteran has enjoyed the best season of his career in terms of record, and has led the Vikings to their first playoff berth since 2019 and their first time topping the NFC North since 2017. This season, Cousins also led the charge in the biggest comeback in NFL football history. He and the Vikings came back from a 33-point deficit against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15. Cousins certainly could not have had such a great season without a great support system at home. We will look at the leader of that support system, Kirk Cousins’ wife Julie Hampton Cousins.

Kirk Cousins’ wife: Julie Hampton Cousins

The wife of Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, Julie Hampton Cousins, has been with the NFL veteran for over 10 years. They have been married for the last nine, tying the knot in 2014. She has seen her husband make four Pro Bowl teams, including one this season, and also followed him from the team that selected him, the Washington Redskins, to Minneapolis, where they reside today. Outside of their marriage, Julie Hampton Cousins was able to build her own story as well, being very successful in her business endeavors.

Julie Hampton Cousins was born in Atlanta on August 27, 1989. She is about one year younger than her significant other. While she has followed Kirk to Washington and now to Minneapolis, Hampton Cousins has insisted on multiple occasions that she is still a Falcons girl at heart. After finishing high school, Cousins started her college education at the University of Georgia in Athens. Her first job out of college was as an elementary school teacher. She was adamant about pursuing her own career, despite her husband making it into the NFL and playing fairly well.

Julie Hampton Cousins has since left her position as an elementary school teacher due to multiple factors. The couple now has two kids. Their first kid was born on September 29, 2017, and the second one followed in March of 2019. The Cousins family also has a labradoodle called Abe who is featured in almost all of their posts on social media. Despite raising their family while Kirk Cousins has been thriving in the NFL, Julie Hampton Cousins decided to run their charity foundation.

Both Kirk and Julie are people of faith, and they do not hide that fact from the fans that follow them on social media. They decided to start a charity organization called the Julie and Kirk Foundation. Their aim is to provide financial support to various organizations around the U.S., including The Boys and Girls Clubs of America and International Justice Mission, to name a few. Still, Julie Hampton Cousins decided to go even further than that. She also manages a few properties and businesses that the couple owns. The most prominent of those is the Clearbrook Golf Course in Saugatuck, Michigan, that the pair obtained in November of 2022.

While their business endeavors and the football resume of Kirk Cousins are impressive, it is their proposal story that turned heads. According to the story the pair has shared multiple times before, since Kirk was playing in Washington, D.C. at the time, he had an opportunity to talk with some congressmen, most notably Michigan’s Bill Huizenga, who hailed from Kirk’s hometown. His idea was amazing and this is what he said about it:

I called him to see if I could propose on the balcony of the Speaker of the House’s office, because I had been there before and seen the view and thought it was a great view. He said they could set it up.

The pictures from the successful proposal can be found on Julie Hampton Cousins’ Instagram page, where the wife of the veteran quarterback shares their life with her 17,500 followers. That was an instance in which the couple provided a look into their own world. However, the two mostly try to keep their private lives to themselves, opting to sometimes share pictures where the whole family, including the Labradoodle Abe, is included. The peculiar thing about them is that Julie is more adamant about keeping things private. It was her husband who shared on his Twitter account that Julie had an operation in 2020, but it was never shared on any social media controlled by Julie Hampton Cousins.

The story of Kirk Cousins and his wife involved this notable detail: They actually lived in the basement of Kirk’s parents’ house for a while. As it is highlighted on the page of their foundation, the pair does not waste the vast amounts of money they have, mostly coming from Kirk’s NFL salary. For financial reasons, they spent some time in the basement of his parents, despite making a lot of money from football. The reason for starting the foundation itself is that they wanted to share that wealth with the less fortunate.

For now, that is all we know about the story of Julie Hampton Cousins, wife of Kirk Cousins.