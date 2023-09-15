Kirk Franklin has finally been reunited with his biological father. Kirklin, who is a Grammy-winning gospel singer met with his biological father Richard Hubbard after 53 years. The “Revolution” singer was born in Fort Worth, Texas and adopted by a woman from his church when he was four. Franklin believes that his birth mother was a teen and did not have the resources to raise him according to PEOPLE.

“She was 64,” Franklin says of his adoptive mother to the outlet. “She was a widow and did the best she could when I was young. She got on government aid and would find money to pay for my piano lessons. “But by 12 or 13 I felt abandoned by her because I could tell I became more of an irritant. I wanted to date and go out and I always felt like I was inconveniencing her. It just added to the feeling of displacement.”

His biological mother introduced him to a man she believed was his biological father when he was six years old. “I was angry at the fact that I did not have a father and he would dare show up once my life seemed to have some sense of order. Same for my biological mother.” Franklin admitted that both his biological mother and the man he believed to be his biological father showed up once they saw his musical career was taking off adding that the experience was very “traumatic” for him.

“I didn't see him again until I was 13,” he said of the man his thought was his biological father. “and then he started showing up at concerts after my first album came out.”

As for his actual biological father, Franklin connected with him through someone he hired while working on his new album. The employee said that he had attended a funeral and had a conversation with a man that said that he had dated the gospel singer's mother back in the day. Franklin got in touch with him and they took a paternity test where it was found that it was a 99% chance the Richard Hubbard was his actual biological father and he lived in Forth Worth as well.

“To live over half a century with somebody who lived in the same city as you…” says Franklin, who is still processing this life-changing and emotional news, “I suffered so much as a young man without guidance. I struggled with love, intimacy, faith, identity. And to know that the answer was less than 10 minutes away.”

However, Franklin's adoptive mother has a hard time accepting that Hubbard is his actual biological father.

“She's just very adamant that this man is not my father,” he says. “I have not heard or talked to her since the second test result.”

In a new documentary titled “Father's Day,” which will debut on Franklin's YouTube channel, it will explore the relationship with Franklin's father as well as his own relationship with his own sons Kerrion and Caziah and daughters Carrington and Kennedy Franklin.

Kirk and Kerrion's 2021 heated phone call went viral which the gospel singer touches upon noting that his son has his own struggles that he has to share on his own.

“I know many young Black men struggle with these same things and as he continues to get help and healing he's going to help so many, he says of his son. “He has me and now his grandfather that will be there to help in any way we can.”

“Father's Day” begins streaming on Friday (Sept. 15).