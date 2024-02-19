Kiss the Future brilliantly chronicles U2's "PopMart" tour show in Sarajevo.

U2 has always been known for their political messages, and Kiss the Future puts that front and center. Songs like “Sunday Bloody Sunday” and “Pride (In the Name of Love)” sent strong messages. Bono, the band's lead singer, has never been afraid to step up for what he believes.

The band's broadcasts to Sarajevo during the “ZooTV” tour, which resulted in their show there in 1997, are a crucial part of their history. Yet, it has never gotten its proper time in the limelight.

Kiss the Future, a new documentary from Nenad Cicin-Sain and Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's Pearl Street Films, chronicles this concert. There's a lot more to the story, and the documentary is a compelling tale of a torn nation united by U2's music.

More than ever, U2's Sarajevo concert is timely. Given the conflicts going on in the world, perhaps everyone needs to hear “One.”

Kiss the Future review

Back in 1992 and 1993, U2 was embarking on the “ZooTV” tour. Bill Carter saw what was going on in Sarajevo, which was in shambles. He found a way to get in contact with Bono, who wanted to help.

The band then began doing broadcast segments during their shows to Sarajevo. They gave the spotlight to several of those stuck in the country, delivering messages to loved ones and U2's audience. Some of these stories are tear-jerking, like the man who wanted the band to play “Bad” after his message to his girlfriend. Without asking, the band immediately segued into the song.

It was also a long journey for Carter. Getting in touch with the world's biggest band is hard. Imagine trying to change the world with your mission.

Kiss the Future orchestrated interviews with Bill Carter, Bill Clinton, Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and several more involved in this concert. The documentary does a great job making it clear that this isn't propaganda, and if it is, at least it's the good kind, as someone says during a confessional.

Just rockstars, right?

You may be saying to yourself, U2 are just rockstars — what can they do?

That's a fair question, which the band even acknowledges head-on. To their credit, the band has always been more proactive than your typical celebrity. From Bono's Product (Red) and One campaigns to their rousing political anthems, they've always done their best to change the world.

Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton, who all appear in Kiss the Future, discuss this matter. During one of the “ZooTV” broadcasts, a Sarajevo resident accuses the band of doing nothing, stating that they're simply rockstars.

That changed when U2 brought their “PopMart” tour to Sarajevo in 1997. They played an emotional show to a crowd that needed to hear the music more than they could have imagined.

Losing his voice

Throughout the concert, Bono's voice was unsteady. While his voice was in top-notch from during the “ZooTV” tour, falsetto and all, the “PopMart” tour was a different story. U2's Sarajevo concert was no exception, as he lost his voice mid-show. For someone who relies on belting power for songs like “Pride,” “All I Want Is You,” and “Bullet the Blue Sky,” it's a massive blow.

As one of the talking heads, Bono was overtaken by emotion. This concert clearly meant a lot to him. But aside from asking the crowd to sing for him on a few occasions, Bono made the most of the circumstance.

“One” grand finale

The concert ended with one of U2's finest songs, “One” (and a snippet of “Unchained Melody”). For yours truly, there's no better conclusion to a U2 concert than “One.” Hearing a crowd of thousands sing, “We're one, but we're not the same/We get to carry each other, carry each other,” is powerful.

As previously noted, Bono's voice is long gone by this point in the show. You can watch as he attempts to sign U2's signature song. He even attempts to belt out the “Hear Us Coming” snippet at the end of the song but has to adjust his singing. The song is the ultimate anthem, and at a time like this in Sarajevo, it was a fitting end to an emotional show.

To this day, nearly three decades later, “One” is U2's best closing song.

Should you watch Kiss the Future?

A brisk history of U2's “PopMart” tour show in Sarajveo, Kiss the Future gets right down to business and doesn't look back. It's swiftly edited and features all of the major players you'd want from this story.

While not a groundbreaking U2 documentary, it's one that observes one of the most important moments in time for the group. Sure, shows at Slane Castle or in Paris in 2015 have similar emotional weight, but the Sarajevo show oftentimes gets forgotten in the U2 canon. Of course it's worth watching.

Grade: A-

Kiss the Future will be released on February 23.