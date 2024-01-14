Kit Harington revealed mental health struggles after Game of Thrones fame, and the possibility to return in a possible Jon Snow spinoff.

Kit Harington is still relieving post-Game of Thrones effect. This time he's candid about his his mental health struggles and his battle with alcoholism resulting from his fame on the HBO hit series.

Speaking on the Hidden 20% wellness podcast, as cited by Deadline, Harington reveals he entered rehab in 2019 for alcoholism. Later, he received diagnosis of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Acknowledging the pivotal moment in rehab, Harington emphasizes the significance of that turning point in his life. “I realized that my life was hinging on this.”

He reflects on the challenges and the decision to address his issues, leading to a positive transformation.

Kit Harington was in Game of Thrones from 2011 to 2019 as Jon Snow. During this, he admits to projecting an image of sophistication and coolness while facing inner turmoil. The instant fame from the series took a toll on him. Overall contributes to his struggle with mental health.

Now, Harington declares he is “sober and present,” focusing on his 2-year-old son and 6-month-old daughter with his Game of Thrones co-star and wife, Rose Leslie. “That is a dangerous rabbit hole to fall down, because you find all of the bad stuff that people are saying as well as the nice stuff,”

Despite the challenging journey, Kit Harington remains committed to his family and personal well-being. But as of his Game of Thrones career, he might be back as Jon Snow too. Earlier reports suggest HBO reportedly wishes to explores a Jon Snow spinoff. With Harington completely onboard with the potential project.

The Jon Snow spinoff would delve into the post-Westeros story of Jon Snow, also known as Aegon Targaryen.