The New York Knicks came away with a 117-114 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Christmas Day, and although Victor Wembanyama was the center of attention with 42 points, Mikal Bridges was the star of the game for New York, scoring 41 points.

Bridges joined an exclusive club with the performance, as he became just the third Knicks player ever to score 40+ points on Christmas Day, joining Bernard King (60) and Richie Guerin (40), according to New York Knicks PR.

Down the stretch, Bridges scored many clutch baskets for New York. His scoring was essential to keep up with Wembanyama and the Spurs. With Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns dealing with foul trouble at points, Bridges stepped up and delivered.

