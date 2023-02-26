Earlier this week, there were some rumors circulating about New York Knicks PG Derrick Rose potentially being bought out. The former MVP finds himself at the end of the rotation as the new-look New York squad starts to find their groove. The Phoenix Suns are reportedly interested in Rose, too, leading to more talk about a potential departure..

However, after the Knicks’ big win against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, Derrick Rose revealed that he has not been talking with the Knicks regarding a contract buyout. The point guard is instead focusing on rehabbing from his various injuries. At the very least, this means that the Suns’ chances of getting Rose has hit a significant roadblock.

“No, I haven’t talked to anybody about that. I haven’t talked to anyone,” Knicks’ Derrick Rose said Saturday when asked if he had considered seeking a buyout. “I haven’t even thought about it. I’m locked in to my thing right now. It’s kind of hard to think about something that I’ve never pursued and never talked about with them.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

After acquiring Josh Hart at the trade deadline, the Knicks have looked like a much improved team for many different reasons. The team has played with more heart and intensity in the last few outings. Their defense has been much better, and their offense is humming better than it’s ever been. Rose was the unfortunate casualty as Tom Thibodeau figures out the optimal rotation for the team.

The Suns, meanwhile, could certainly use Rose’s services this season as they get ready for a deep playoff run. We’ll see how this story develops in the next few weeks.