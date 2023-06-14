Karl-Anthony Towns is under contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves for a few more seasons until he becomes a free agent. That being said, if things in Minnesota don't work out and both sides opt to try and move on, the New York Knicks are the current favorites to land him, via BetOnline.

The Knicks have the best odds currently at +300, although they are closely followed by the Washington Wizards at +400. Behind the Wizards are the Chicago Bulls at +500, the Sacramento Kings at +550, and the Houston Rockets at +700. A plethora of other teams have odds listed, but these five organizations have the best chances of landing Karl-Anthony Towns.

Heading to New York to play with the Knicks would certainly make a lot of sense from Karl-Anthony Towns' standpoint. KAT and Jalen Brunson would be a very formidable duo, one that would wreak havoc in the pick-and-roll game. Towns is a very similar player to Julius Randle, but essentially just better in all offensive aspects, so Knicks fans would certainly take the upgrade.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Of course, Towns is not a free agent, so if he were to leave the Timberwolves in the near future it would have to be via trade. This would suggest that the Timberwolves would probably receive Randle plus a substantial package for any trade involving Karl-Anthony Towns to the Knicks.

It seems like the priority out of Minnesota is to build around Anthony Edwards, so a trade of KAT to garner assets to best complement Edwards would not be that surprising. Still, there is no traction around the NBA that a trade is brewing, so expect Karl-Anthony Towns to be with the Timberwolves for now.