New York Knicks point guard Immanuel Quickley sat out Monday’s Game 4 against the Miami Heat due to an ankle injury. Without their backup floor general, the Knicks went on to lose to the Heat by a final score of 109-101 behind 27 points and ten assists from Jimmy Butler. So when Butler, Bam Adebayo, and the Heat visit Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night to play the Knicks, every Knicks fan under the sun will want to know: Is Immanuel Quickley playing tonight in Game 5 vs. the Heat?

Immanuel Quickley injury status vs. Heat

The Knicks have Quickley listed as doubtful for Wednesday’s showdown with a sprained left ankle, per the NBA’s official injury report. In other injury news relevant to the Knicks, Evan Fournier (illness) is questionable to play for New York.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Immanuel Quickley, 23, is in his third year in the NBA, all as a member of the Knicks franchise. He averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.2 blocks, and 1.2 turnovers per game across 81 appearances this season (21 starts).

The former Kentucky star shot the ball with impressive accuracy from the field in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Quickley’s 44.8% field-goal percentage was the highest of his pro career by a wide margin.

Expect Wednesday night’s matchup between the Heat and Knicks to go down to the wire, regardless of if Quickley is in the lineup. After all, the Knicks’ season will end if they lose, and so they will have a lot to play for. But with regard to the question, Is Immanuel Quickley playing tonight in Game 5 vs. the Heat, the answer is probably not.