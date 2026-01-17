The Philadelphia Eagles are actively seeking a new offensive architect following the departure of Kevin Patullo. Head coach Nick Sirianni explained that the decision was driven by a need for the offense to evolve after a regression in the 2025 season. Despite an 11-6 record, the unit struggled with consistency, ranking 24th in total yards and 19th in scoring.

While Sirianni acknowledged Patullo’s contributions over the past five years, he emphasized that a fresh perspective is necessary to capitalize on the team’s current championship window. The goal is to find a long-term leader who can restore the elite production the franchise enjoyed during its recent Super Bowl title run.

In a move to find that leadership, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported on X that the Eagles requested an interview with Colts OC Jim Bob Cooter for their vacant offensive coordinator job. Cooter is a familiar face in Philadelphia, having served on Nick Sirianni’s staff in 2021.

His recent work in Indianapolis has been highly regarded, as he guided an offense that ranked eighth in both passing and scoring this year.

Under his direction, the Colts maintained a balanced attack, highlighted by Jonathan Taylor’s 1,585-yard rushing season. This blend of air and ground efficiency is exactly what the Eagles' front office is prioritizing in their search.

Adding to the list of high-profile candidates, Zac Robinson has also emerged as a primary target for the role. Robinson, currently the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons, led a unit that ranked sixth in net yards per game this past season.

Having developed under Sean McVay with the Los Angeles Rams before moving to Atlanta, he is viewed as one of the most promising young play-callers in the league.

By targeting proven coordinators like Cooter and Robinson, the Eagles are demonstrating a commitment to returning to the top of the NFC hierarchy in 2026. The coming weeks will be decisive in determining who will lead the offense back to elite status.