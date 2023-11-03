RJ Barrett and the Knicks are set to take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks in their first ever NBA In-Season Tournament game.

The New York Knicks entered the 2023-24 season as a potential title contender, yet they have struggled to find their footing early on at 2-3 on the year. However, RJ Barrett has been a bright spot for this team, recording back-to-back 20-point games to begin the season and averaging 21.0 points through his first four games. The former first-round pick did miss the Knicks' last game against the Cleveland Cavaliers due to left knee soreness and now, his status is up in the air for New York's first ever NBA In-Season Tournament game against the Milwaukee Bucks. This has led to the question of: Is RJ Barrett playing tonight vs. the Bucks?

RJ Barrett's injury status vs. Bucks

In order for the Knicks to reach their full potential and contend against the best teams in the Eastern Conference, they will need RJ Barrett healthy. Barrett is the perfect secondary scoring option for this team alongside Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle, plus he's able to score in more ways than one.

As of right now, Barrett is listed as questionable to play in Friday night's in-season tournament game against the Bucks as a result of his left knee soreness. New York has been cautious with Barrett's knee recently, which is why it will be interesting to see what the team ultimately decides to do with him in Milwaukee.

Barrett showed tremendous growth this offseason while playing for the Canadian national team at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Looking a lot more confident as a shooter on the perimeter and not rushing his course of attack on offense, Barrett was able to emerge as Canada's second-best scoring weapon alongside All-NBA guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Early on this season, Barrett has really looked strong on the offensive side of the floor, leading the Knicks in scoring at 21.0 points per game and shooting 42.9 percent from three-point range.

The first ever NBA In-Season Tournament begins on Friday night with various group stage games taking place. The Knicks find themselves in East Group B alongside the Bucks, Miami Heat, Washington Wizards, and Charlotte Hornets. After playing the Bucks on Friday night, New York's next in-season tournament game will be on Friday, November 17 against the Wizards on the road.

Should Barrett's injury force him to miss Friday night's game in Milwaukee, his next chance to play will be on Monday, Nov. 6 in Madison Square Garden against the Los Angeles Clippers. So, when it comes to the question of if RJ Barrett is playing tonight vs. the Bucks, the answer is still unclear.