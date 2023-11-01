Knicks star RJ Barrett has been ruled out for Wednesday night's matchup against Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers.

The New York Knicks are coming off of a win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night. Now, they will face off against the Cavs once again on Wednesday night, only this time the game will be played in Madison Square Garden. Currently 2-2 on the season and looking to take a 2-0 season series lead over Cleveland, the Knicks return home in front of their home faithful for the second night of a back-to-back. However, they will be doing so without RJ Barrett, who has been off to a fast start during the 2023-24 season.

Listed as questionable with right knee soreness throughout Wednesday, the Knicks ruled Barrett out against the Cavs about 30 minutes before the opening tip-off.

Barrett recently played a total of 25 minutes against Cleveland on Tuesday night, recording 16 points and three rebounds on 5-of-13 shooting from the floor, 3-of-5 from three-point range. A versatile swingman who has taken more of an on-ball role this season with the Knicks, Barrett has arguably been the team's most consistent scoring option to begin the year.

The good news for the Knicks is that Cleveland has been banged up throughout the first week and a half of the new season, as All-Star guard Darius Garland and All-Star big man Jarrett Allen will miss yet another game this season due to injuries.

In wake of Barrett's absence, the Knicks will likely turn to Josh Hart and new addition Donte DiVincenzo, two experienced players who can do a little bit of everything on the court. Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle will still serve as the two main scoring weapons for New York on Wednesday night.

RJ Barrett's next chance to play will come on Friday, November 3 when the team hits the road to take on the Milwaukee Bucks.