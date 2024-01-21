Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson were happy to see former teammates RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley in the Knicks' win over the Raptors.

The New York Knicks' victory over the Toronto Raptors was way more than just their latest win in the OG Anunoby era. It was an emotional night that welcomed RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, who were traded in the Anunoby trade, back to New York.

For Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn, it was a chance to see their former team, which continued its rebuild by trading Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers. But for Barrett and Quickley, it was a return to their first NBA home. From first-round draft picks to key players on playoff teams, they inspired hope and provided great memories for a fanbase starved of success.

Before and after the game, Knicks players showed love to their former teammates. New York played a tribute video for the former players as it went on to defeat Toronto by a score of 126-100. Fans at Madison Square Garden applauded Barrett and Quickley during player introductions and the tribute presentation. After the game, Julius Randle showered them with praise and urged Knicks fans to continue cheering them on elsewhere.

“They mean a lot to me,” Randle said. “That relationship that I built with them the four years that they were here — [for] RJ, five, four and a half years, whatever it was — is really special. And that’s something I'll take with me forever. Those guys mean a lot to me and I want the best for 'em. New York should be extremely proud of them. They raised them. Seriously, seriously — they raised them. They were brought up here and now they’re gonna take off and they're gonna flourish for many more years. So, I'm proud of them.”

Jalen Brunson was teammates with Barrett and Quickley for just a season and a half but certainly got close to them as he helped return the Knicks to the playoffs. He had nothing but nice things to say about them, according to Steve Popper of Newsday.

“Love those two,” Brunson said, via Newsday. “Being teammates with them the past couple of years has been special. Great character dudes. They both work really hard. Everything you want in a franchise player. Toronto has a couple good dudes over there.”

For as wholesome as the reunion was, it still felt bizarre to the people involved. Being traded in the middle of the season didn’t afford Barrett or Quickley to process what it would be like to leave New York (and vice versa for the former Raptors players). In the end, they were met with a huge outpouring of love and appreciation.

Quickley was one of the Knicks' best and most important players over the last two years. His ability to play both ways and create offense for himself and others made him super valuable as not only the backup to Brunson but also someone who could play alongside him for spurts. He has blossomed with the Raptors in a starting role, averaging 17.5 points, 5.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Barrett was picked third overall in the 2019 NBA Draft, the highest pick the Knicks made since drafting Patrick Ewing first overall over 30 years prior. Although he ended up not developing into the true All-Star-level player many had hoped for, he still left a mark. From proudly declaring he was a Knick after being drafted to helping lead the team to the playoffs as a second-year player to his game-winner against the Boston Celtics, Barrett's time in New York was pretty memorable.

The Knicks now look better with Anunoby while Quickley (and Barrett to a lesser extent) gives the Raptors some youthful upside next to star forward Scottie Barnes. They will be seeing plenty of each other moving forward.