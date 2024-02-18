The Knicks star explained what's weird about participating in the event.

New York Knicks star guard Jalen Brunson is having himself a busy NBA All-Star Weekend.

Before playing in the main event on Sunday, Brunson will be representing the Knicks in the 3-point shootout on Saturday night.

Prior to the event, the Knicks guard opened up about the weirdest part of the event, per Robby Kalland of Uproxx:

“You just got to practice shooting off the rack. I think that’s the weirdest thing. And you don’t have time to sit there and hold your follow through and watch it go in, and then you gotta get back on defense. You’re just boom, boom. But I think it’s cool. I think it’s a unique experience and it’s a different type of competition, but still competition at the end of the day.”

The Knicks star will be competing against a tough field, including last year's winner Damian Lillard and 2022 winner Karl Anthony-Towns. Tyrese Haliburton, Trae Young, Malik Beasley, Donovan Mitchell, and Lauri Markkanen fill out the rest of the lineup.

Brunson and the Knicks are currently sitting in fourth place in the vaunted Eastern Conference playoff picture with a solid record of 33-22 at the break. Brunson spoke about New York's ceiling during NBA All-Star Weekend.

“I think we could be really good,” said Brunson. “I think we have the potential to do a lot of really good things. I know a lot of Knicks fans want to put us right in the Eastern Conference Finals, we were 1 step short last year. But I think for us, we've just got to continue to get better every single day. We can't look before to the playoffs. We've got to put focus on every single day. Just chipping away, chipping away, getting better & better.”