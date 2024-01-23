The Heat landing Rozier is a big help.

The NBA trade buzz took another turn as the Miami Heat acquired Terry Rozier from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Kyle Lowry and a first-round pick. Rozier coming to Miami is a big addition to Erik Spoelstra's team. After the trade, the latest odds have been released for the NBA Finals, and the Heat are at +3400.

The Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, and Milwaukee Bucks are the top three teams and are all below the +500 mark. The Dallas Mavericks are right below the heat at +2500 and the Los Angeles Lakers are right above at +3000.

The Heat are tied with the Indiana Pacers with a 24-19 record entering Tuesday, and the addition of Rozier should be a major boost. On the year, Rozier is averaging 23.2 PPG with 6.6 assists. He just went off for 39 points against the Chicago Bulls on January 8 and 34 against the Sacramento Kings on January 2, so there is a lot to be thrilled about with Rozier coming to South Beach.

The Heat have lost three in a row, including an 18-point loss to the Orlando Magic on Sunday. But, things could get better with Rozier coming to town, and the next game they play is against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday at home followed by a home game against the Boston Celtics.

With the trade deadline coming up quickly, things could change even more, especially if the Atlanta Hawks decide to trade away Dejounte Murray to a contending team. But, the Heat's chances got a lot better with the addition of Rozier on Tuesday.