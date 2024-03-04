New York Knicks guard Josh Hart nearly became the Aqib Talib to the Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell's Michal Crabtree late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game between two Eastern Conference playoff contenders. After Hart drilled a crucial 3-pointer right in front of the Cavaliers bench, he turned around and had his attention captured by Mitchell's chain. Hart did not go full-Talib, but he complimented Mitchell for the nice piece of jewelry (via Fred Katz of The Athletic).
“When Josh Hart turned around after that late 3 to extend the Knicks’ lead, he intended to say some trash talk to the Cleveland bench. But instead, he noticed a chain Donovan Mitchell was wearing that he liked so he said he just shouted to Mitchell ‘Oooh that’s nice!'”
Mitchell was not in Cavs threads as he sat out the meeting with the Knicks because of a sore knee.
One thing that shined more than Mitchell's chain was no other than Hart's all-around brilliance in the contest. Hart stepped up for New York, which lost Jalen Brunson in the first quarter due to an injury, and finished the game with 13 points, 19 rebounds (!), and 10 assists while also adding two steals and two blocks in 45 minutes of action.
The Knicks also got solid performances from Donte DiVincenzo, who dropped 28 points, while Bogdan Bogdanovic came off the bench and fired 20 points.
New York, which snapped a two-game losing skid, will next take on Trae Young and the visiting Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.