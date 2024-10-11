The New York Knicks pulled the trigger on arguably the most significant offseason blockbuster trade, sending forward Julius Randle to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Karl-Anthony Towns. The move sent shockwaves across the league as the Knicks and Timberwolves are adapting to their respective new big man amidst the NBA preseason, including former teammate Josh Hart. Donte DiVincenzo, Hart’s longtime friend and former Villanova teammate in college, was part of the three-team swap from the Knicks.

When the Brooklyn Nets traded Mikal Bridges to the Knicks last season, it thrilled Villanova basketball fans to see members of the 2018 NCAA Men’s basketball champion Villanova Wildcats’ Jalen Brunson, Hart, DiVincenzo, and Bridges all on one team. By the end of the season, they were appropriately dubbed the “Nova Knicks.”

Recently, Hart discussed the day he found out DiVincenzo was heading to Minnesota as part of the three-team blockbuster swap, per The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III.

“It’s a tough one. It’s part of the business. I get it. But I miss my dog,” Hart said. “I think he should be received with cheers and ovation for everything he did last year.”

DiVincenzo averaged a career-best 15.5 points and shot at a 40.1% clip from deep, which marked the first time he’s connected on 40% of his three-point attempts in one season, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals in his lone season with the Knicks.

Knicks’ latest Mitchell Robinson injury update

Starting center Mitchell Robinson is expected to miss the rest of 2024, rehabbing from two ankle procedures that ended his season 2023-24. Josh Hart watched the Knicks trade Donte DiVincenzo and a future first-round pick, which were ultimately forced into New York’s trade offer after the Minnesota Timberwolves declined a package centered around Randle and starting center Mitchell Robinson in June, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

“The Knicks, they needed a five, and a lot of that is because Mitchell Robinson, Stephen, I don’t want to break your heart so early, but I’m told he will be out through the remainder of this calendar year 2024,” Charania said. “He will wait for his season debut in January.

“It might be bad news on the front end, but he is aiming to make his return. He had two ankle surgeries last season, and it is imperative for the Knicks for Mitchell Robinson for him to come back in peak form and really take his time from these injuries. And they’re hopeful he’s going to come back. Tom Thibodeau loves Mitchell Robinson defensively.”

Expand Tweet

After a 2-0 start to their preseason slate, the Towns and the Knicks will host Randle and the Timberwolves at Madison Square Garden this Sunday.