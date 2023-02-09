The New York Knicks are trading for Josh Hart from the Portland Trail Blazers, and based on the early reactions, fans are loving the deal.

New York is sending Cam Reddish and a protected first-round pick in return for Hart, which is certainly a good move since the Knicks get a much-needed defensive presence too boost their roster around Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson.

Not to mention that Cam Reddish was seldom used by head coach Tom Thibodeau. In Hart, New York received a player that certainly fits Thibs’ coaching style

As mentioned, several fans took to Twitter to share their reaction to the news, with most expressing positive thoughts on the trade.

“Josh Hart is a solid pick-up for the Knicks,” one fan wrote.

Another supporter said, “I love Josh hart as a player man it’s great to have him on the Knicks. And Cam Reddish can have a fresh start on the Blazers, I feel like he’ll be great with Jerami Grant. It sucks that we couldn’t use Cam how he deserved but it’s whatever. At least we didn’t get Grayson Allen.”

“Josh Hart is a Thibs type of guy. Good pick up Knicks,” a third commented added.

NBA on TNT reporter Jared Greenberg liked the deal for the Knicks as well, noting that the team and its fan base are “are going to LOVE” Hart. The 27-year-old swingman averaged 9.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game for the Blazers, all while starting all 51 matches he featured in.

“Honestly good for Josh Hart, he is gonna be a star on the Knicks,” another fan said.

It remains to be seen when Hart will be able to join New York and suit up for the ‘Bockers, though it’s clear all fans are excited to see him pair up alongside his ex-Villanova teammate in Jalen Brunson.