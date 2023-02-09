Josh Hart is off to his next chapter in the NBA. With the Portland Trail Blazers trading the guard to the New York Knicks, Hart is now set to play for his fourth team so far in his time in the league. And it seems that Hart can’t wait to put on his Knicks jersey, tweeting out New York’s colors shortly after the trade was revealed to the public.

🧡💙 — Josh Hart (@joshhart) February 9, 2023

The Knicks should soon find out why Josh Hart is a great addition to the team. Before the trade, Hart was averaging 9.5 points on 50.4 percent shooting from the field, 8.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.1 steals in 33.4 minutes per game. While there is some uncertainty about how much playing time will the Knicks a lot for Hart once he gets himself familiarized with the team, he’s someone that shouldn’t take away much from the usages of New York’s established stars like Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle. He should be able to play a great complementary role alongside Brunson and Randle.

That being said, there is an opportunity for Josh Hart to have an expanded offensive role for the Knicks in addition to his usual contribution on defense. He is a great rebounder for a guard, as evidenced by his 12.5 rebound percentage for the Blazers, the second-best on the team. In New York, he gets reunited with his old college buddy at Villanova in Brunson.

Josh Hart can make his debut in Knicks uniform as soon as this coming Friday when New York plays the Philadelphia 76ers on the road.