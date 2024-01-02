Julius Randle praises his new teammate

The New York Knicks have just started 2024 on a high note. On Monday, the team took down the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Timberwolves. Additionally, it was the Knicks' first game with the newly traded OG Anunoby.

After the game, forward Julius Randle was asked about Anunoby's debut, to which the former had good words to say:

“He's a competitor. He makes timely shots, timely plays on the defensive end,” Randle said. “He has to guard the best player. It's not an easy job, what he did. To come in from a trade a day or two ago and to come in and step up as big as he did and help us get a win, it's amazing.”

Anunoby's immediate impact for the Knicks

Anunoby, who was recently acquired by the Knicks in exchange for RJ Barrett, showed Madison Square Garden a glimpse of his capabilities. Finishing with 17 points and six rebounds, Anunoby was a two-way presence for the Knicks on New Year's Day.

Considering that the 26-year-old forward only arrived at the Big Apple on Sunday, being able to play a key role in a win vs. one of the league's heavyweights can only make Knicks fans excited for what the future brings once the long-term chemistry kicks in.

Randle himself had a big game. With 39 points and nine rebounds, the two-time All-Star took charge of the Knicks in light of Jalen Brunson's rough shooting night.

All in all, five Knicks players finished the game with double-digit points.

Moving forward, OG Anunoby and Co. look to bring Monday night's momentum toward their next outing against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.