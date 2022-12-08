By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

The New York Knicks have been consistent this season in that they have been consistently not good. But they turned in one of their best performances of the season on Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks with a blowout win. It’s a solid win considering the Hawks were in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings coming into the game. Not only that, but Julius Randle was able to etch his name into the Knicks history books with a strong game. His statline of 34 points, 17 rebounds, five assists and six made three-pointers made him the first player to put up at least 30 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and five made three-point shots as per ESPN’s Stats&Info Twitter page.

Randle is the first player in Knicks history with 30 points, 15 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 3-pointers in a game. https://t.co/fiyqFqb9SG — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 8, 2022

Before his final statline, Julius Randle had surpassed Knicks legend and Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing for most games with at least 25 points, ten rebounds and five assists. He was behind only Walt Frazier who put up those numbers 32 times with the Knicks.

Coming into the game, Randle had been having a somewhat solid season thus far. He was averaging 21.1 points per game, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 32.5 percent from three-point range. Randle is also getting to the free-throw line around 5.7 times per game and knocking them down at a 77.9 percent clip. His numbers have been in line with what he’s averaged since he signed with Knicks, but the team has not been able to find any consistency.

The win improved the Knicks to 12-13 and only one game back of the Toronto Raptors for the eighth spot in the East.