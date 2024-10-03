When the New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves exchanged a trade surrounding Karl-Anthony Towns, the world was stunned, especially, Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson. After Brunson revealed what he said about the trade, Towns spoke about the first thing he said to his new teammate.

“First thing I did. I walked up to Jalen [Brunson] & introduced myself. Said that my name was Karl. I know that was a struggle for him… It’s not my home. It’s our home. These guys have done something special.”

Towns has one of the most unique skill sets the league has ever seen. It's a blend of post moves, shooting, and touch around the rim. After the Knicks have used Mitchell Robinson as their center, this is a new change of pace for New York. Both Towns and Brunson can greatly benefit from each other in the two-man game. Pick-and-rolls and pick-and-pop situations will be lethal for any team to cover.

However, it's not only the product on the court that can improve for the Knicks.

What can Karl-Anthony Towns bring that will benefit Jalen Brunson and the Knicks?

Towns can bring that Knicks attitude that the identity has been since head coach Tom Thibodeau took over. The former No. 1 pick played was coached by Thibodeau when he was in Minnesota. The two have a strong relationship and Thibodeau was a significant factor as to why Towns landed in New York. He had some of his best seasons under the current Knicks head coach.

Despite the criticism about his mentality, an NBA Insider pushed back about Towns being soft. Ever since the incident with Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler, the perception around Towns hasn't changed. Although he's looked to be dominant, people have clouded judgment against the all-star.

Towns isn't the bruiser type of player. He's about finesse and it's guided him to several awards. However, one of those awards though hasn't been achieved and that's an NBA Championship. New York is hoping to make it past the Eastern Conference Semifinals, where Brunson went down with a broken hand. Although that injury derailed the rest of the season, the potential is there for the Knicks to be a powerhouse.

While they have to compete with a tough Eastern Conference, the addition of Towns can ultimately be a deciding factor. As he embraces the New York grit, he'll be a key contributor in many areas that don't only show up on the stat sheet.