Although fans of the Minnesota Timberwolves didn't always consistently show former franchise cornerstone Karl-Anthony Towns love, Towns' appreciation for the franchise that made him the 1st overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft never seemed to waiver, even after he was the centerpiece of a surprising trade just months after the Timberwolves made the Western Conference Finals for just the second time in franchise history.

Towns ranks 2nd in Timberwolves franchise history in points, rebounds, blocks, and for another month or two, until Anthony Edwards eventually surpasses him, he'll remain the franchise leader in three-pointers made. It's an easy case to make that behind Kevin Garnett, Towns is the 2nd-best player in franchise history, but more importantly than his on-court accolades, it's what KAT accomplished off the floor that makes his return to Minnesota so bittersweet.

“Nine years ago, I arrived in Minnesota as a young man with a dream. Little did I know that this place would become my home, and its people would become my family,” Towns said in a statement after the trade. “Your love, support, and unwavering loyalty have fueled my journey and inspired me to be the best player I could be.”

Towns was heavily involved in the community in Minneapolis and went through all kinds of personal hardships during his nine year tenure with the Timberwolves. So it shouldn't come as a surprise that as he prepares to face his former team for the first time, the video he posted on social media doesn't show a single on-court highlight.

Hopefully Towns receives nothing but adoration from the crowd in Minnesota on Thursday night, and afterwards, hopefully we're treated to one hell of a game between two teams with NBA Title aspirations.

New York pressure cooker bringing out the best in Karl-Anthony Towns

Towns is a New Jersey native who grew up a Knicks fan, and since being traded to New York, he's performing like a guy who is getting the opportunity to play for his hometown team. In 24 games this season, Towns is averaging 24.8 points and a league-leading 13.9 rebounds. The self-proclaimed best shooting big man ever is living up to that billing this season, hitting a career-high 44 percent of his attempts from three-point range.

It's still early, but all of the concerns about the New York City spotlight being too big for Towns don't seem to be an issue yet. Whether that remains once the postseason begins remains to be seen, but for now, it's hard to argue that the trade hasn't been a win for both KAT and the New York Knicks.