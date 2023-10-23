The New York Knicks made a flurry of roster moves this weekend as the start of the 2023-24 NBA season approaches next week. They originally had all three of their two-way contract spots filled but ended up with all three being vacant again. They brought back a familiar face from last season for one of those two-way contract slots and gave the other two slots to a pair of training camp standouts. They had 14 standard contracts on their roster with one potential spot open ahead of opening night. Former first round pick Dylan Windler had been on a two-way contract, but the Knicks opted to give him a regular roster spot by converting his contact as per Keith Smith of Spotrac.

The New York Knicks are converting Dylan Windler from his two-way contract to a standard contract, a league source tells @spotrac. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) October 22, 2023

Dylan Windler's standard contract is non-guaranteed, but he will be on the Knicks regular season roster for the time being. Windler is trying to jump start his NBA career after spending a few injury plagued seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Windler was originally drafted by the Cavs with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. An injury kept him out for the entirety of his rookie season and he did not make his NBA debut until the 2020-21 season. He struggled to find a consistent role for the Cavs in four seasons.

This past season he suited up in only three games for the Cavs although he did shot 50 percent from the three-point line. Three-point shooting has been Windler's calling card in the NBA so far. He holds a career average of 32.2 percent shooting from long range.