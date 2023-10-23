The start of the 2023-24 NBA regular season is this coming Tuesday, Oct. 24 and teams have until Monday, Oct. 23 to cut down their rosters to a maximum of 15 standard contacts and three two-way contracts. There has already been a flurry of roster moves this weekend and there will likely be more leading up to Monday's deadline. The New York Knicks had a few two-way contract spots open on their roster and they brought back a familiar face for one of them. The Knicks signed Duane Washington Jr. to a two-way contract on Sunday as per Ian Begley of SNYtv.

Duane Washington Jr. will get the Knicks’ final two-way spot, per SNY sources. Knicks will sign Washington Jr. to a two-way deal, which will fill out the current roster. With Washington Jr. on a two-way, Knicks will have 15 standard contracts and three 2-way players — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) October 22, 2023

This will be Duane Washington's second go-round on the Knicks roster as he joined the franchise late last season on a two-way contract. He never actually played a single minute for the Knicks though and they cut him during the offseason.

Washington began his NBA career during the 2021-22 season after signing a two-way contract with the Indiana Pacers after going undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft. Despite being on a two-way contract, Washington saw meaningful minutes for the Pacers that season and even set a franchise record for most made three-point shots in a game by a rookie.

The Pacers would ultimately cut him following the season and he signed another two-way contract, this time with the Phoenix Suns. He agains saw regular minutes for the Suns and even dropped a career-high 26 points against the Memphis Grizzlies last December.

Washington will likely spend the majority of this season with the Westchester Knicks alongside fellow two-way contract players Charlie Brown Jr. and Jacob Toppin.