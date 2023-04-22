The NBA Playoffs continue Sunday as the Cleveland Cavaliers (51-31) stay at MSG to face the New York Knicks (47-35) for Game 4 of their Eastern Conference first round series. Check out our NBA Playoffs odds series for our Cavaliers-Knicks Game 4 prediction and pick.

The Knicks control the series with a 2-1 lead after a huge win in Game 3 backed by their defense. With a chance to take a 3-1 lead at home, the Knicks will once dig their heels in on defense and look for a quick finish against the Cavaliers. Cleveland, meanwhile, will lean on Donovan Mitchell and their young core to tie this series up before it shifts back to their home floor. Don’t miss the action as this pivotal Game 4 tips off on ABC!

Here are the Cavaliers-Knicks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Playoffs Odds: Cavaliers-Knicks Game 4 Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: +2.5 (-110)

New York Knicks: -2.5 (-110)

Over: 206.5 (-110)

Under: 206.5 (-110)

How To Watch Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game 4

TV: ABC, ESPN, Youtube TV

Stream: ESPN, fuboTV

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET/ 10:00 a.m. PT

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

The Cavaliers are going to have to dig deep and rebound in a big way after their last performance in Game 3. The final 99-79 loss marked the lowest scoring total for any team all season. While they managed to keep the game close in the first quarter, the Knicks began to pull away with several scoring runs in the second and fourth quarters. Cleveland shot just 38.8% from the field and converted 21.2% from three. Additionally, they had 21 costly turnovers that resulted in points on the other end for the Knicks. They have yet to win a game at MSG this year and will have to find much-needed scoring if they want to keep this series alive.

Donovan Mitchell eluded to his team coming out too hot in the Game 3 blowout. They’ve already gotten used to the electric New York crowd, so the Cavaliers should look to calm down and slow the game to a comfortable pace. Darius Garland couldn’t get going in their last game at 4-21 from the field, but would give the Cavs a huge boost if he can find success alongside Donovan Mitchell. Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley did a good job of containing Julius Randle in the last game, holding him to just 3 of 15 shooting. If they can stifle his offense, they should have enough support from their guards to provide more scoring than their last game. The Cavaliers will have a huge mental test in front of them as they haven’t been able to produce at MSG all season long.

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

While the Knicks had a stellar defensive display in Game 3, they should give their home fans a ton of credit for showing out and providing an electric atmosphere. The Cavaliers looked visibly rattled at several points of the game and the Knicks’ defense fed right into the roar of the crowd. Julius Randle continues his steady work in the scoring and on the boards. Jalen Brunson is emerging as the go-to guy for the Knicks and has been doing a great job of distributing the ball well in their wins. His +20 plus/minus was the highest out of all the Game 3 starters and there’s no question that the Knicks are hard to beat when he’s on his game. With the confidence of playing at home, Brunson will look to be the floor general his team needs to win Game 4.

The Knicks can win this game by once again focusing themselves on playing stout defense. The Cavaliers haven’t won at MSG all season and in their seven meetings with the Cavaliers, the Knicks have managed to hold them under 100 points on three occasions. If they can be fundamental and let the crowd do their work, Cleveland will eventually make mistakes, to which the Knicks should look to capitalize on. Look for the Knicks to be aggressive on the boards as they’ve dominated Cleveland in the rebounding totals during their wins.

Final Cavaliers-Knicks Game 4 Prediction & Pick

It’ll be extremely tough for Cleveland to bounce back after their awful scoring performance in Game 3. They got a really tough draw in having to face the Knicks as they haven’t had much success against this squad all season. If the Cavaliers can find consistent scoring throughout the game, they should do enough to at least keep it close. However, the home court advantage may be too big of a factor in this series. While Cleveland has every capability of winning their next game at home, they’re tough to back in this spot at MSG. For the prediction, let’s take the Knicks by the small margin in what should be another defensive battle.

Final Cavaliers-Knicks Game 4 Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks -2.5 (-110)