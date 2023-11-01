The NBA season is officially underway and the second-week slate carries on with a playoff rematch from a season ago between the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks. Our NBA odds series continues with a Cavaliers-Knicks prediction and pick.

Coming into the season with high expectations, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been derailed by serious injuries to star players. Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert, Dean Wade, and Ty Jerome have all missed at least a game. Although Donovan Mitchell was able to return to action on Tuesday, the loss of these other players has been felt as the Cavaliers sit at a 1-3 record. After getting blown out in the first game of the back-to-back, the Cavaliers will be looking for redemption.

Through four games, the New York Knicks have had the definition of a back-and-forth season. Starting the season off with a loss at home to the Celtics and the going win, loss, win to follow has them sitting at a .500 record. While the season has been back and forth, this team has all the momentum in the world on their side after a blowout win on the road over the Cavaliers. It was an all-around team effort as Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, and Immanuel Quickley led the way. Immanuel Quickley continues to build his case for Sixth Man of the Year with impressive performances like he had on Tuesday and will look to continue to do the same against the Cavaliers on Wednesday night.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Knicks Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: +5.5 (-110)

New York Knicks: -5.5 (-110)

Over: 210 (-110)

Under: 210 (-110)

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Knicks

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

TV: Cleveland- Bally Sports, New York- MSG Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

In seven career regular-season games on the road against the Knicks, Donovan Mitchell has put up some serious numbers. He is averaging 24.7 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.6 rebounds per game in Madison Square Garden. With five 22+ point games, it has aided in a total +/- of +22; he has consistently been a problem for the Knicks. Looking at his most recent three games at the Garden, he has been on a tear. He averages 27.7 points, 6.3 assists, and 6.7 rebounds per game. Mitchell wants to make it apparent that the Knicks made a massive mistake by not trading for him when he was in Utah. Look for him to prove this point yet again on Wednesday night.

Considering that Jarrett Allen has played in only one game for the Cavaliers this season, their defense inside the paint has been pretty impressive. They are averaging 6.5 blocks per game, tied for seventh in the league, and adding 33.5 defensive rebounds. Evan Mobley has been able to anchor down the paint so far this season with some help, most recently in the form of Tristan Thompson. In 19 minutes on Tuesday, Thompson collected two blocks and added two defensive rebounds. Given the injury report, if the Cavaliers are going to cover, they will need more performances from bench players like they got from Thompson on defense.

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

Tuesday night made it incredibly apparent that the New York Knicks are Evan Mobley's Kryptonite. Just when you think he is ready for a breakout Defensive Player of the Year level season, the Knicks bully him in the paint like they did last postseason, showing him that he needs to be more physical. Although he was able to post two blocks and corral 12 rebounds, he could not buy a shot on offense. He finished the game with only six points and shooting 3-9 (33.3%) from the field. This bad offensive performance contributed to a total +/- of -19, the lowest of all players who played on Tuesday. The tandem of Mitchell Robinson and Julius Randle will continue to stick it to Mobley on Wednesday as they have been for the past two seasons.

With their lights-out shooting against Cleveland, the Knicks continue to prove that they have arguably the best three-point shooting team in the league. New York drained 13 threes, with three players making two or more and eight players making at least one. The Knicks still sit sixth in the league in most threes made per game and have a team three-point field goal percentage over 36.0%. Look for the Knicks to remain hot from beyond the arc and continue to torch this defeated Cavaliers team.

Final Cavaliers-Knicks Prediction & Pick

The game on Tuesday night between these two teams provides some key insight as to how this game will pan out on Wednesday. The Knicks dominated from wire to wire, having outscored the Cavaliers in every quarter except for the fourth, where they tied. All signs point to the Knicks winning this one, especially considering (excluding playoffs) the Knicks have beaten the Cavaliers in four straight games. They are Cleveland's kryptonite in every sense of the word.

However, I am going to be taking the Cavaliers in this one. I was completely wrong in my pick on Tuesday night, but I am sticking with it and taking Cleveland. Donovan Mitchell will be out to prove a point at Madison Square Garden, the interior defense will pay off, and the bench will actually show up in this one. Give me the Cavaliers.

Final Cavaliers-Knicks Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers +5.5 (-110)