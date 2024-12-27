ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Knicks will head to Central Florida on Friday to face the Orlando Magic. It's a possible playoff preview at Amway Arena as we share our NBA odds series and make a Knicks-Magic prediction and pick.

The Magic lead the head-to-head series 67-65. Significantly, the Knicks defeated the Magic 100-91 on December 15 at Amway Arena. Before that, the Knicks rolled over the Magic 121-106 at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks have won three in a row and will be attempting to sweep the Knicks. Furthermore, they are 6-4 over 10 games against the Magic. But the Magic are 3-2 in the past five games at Amway Arena.

Here are the Knicks-Magic NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Knicks-Magic Odds

New York Knicks: -7 (-108)

Moneyline: -295

Orlando Magic: +7 (-112)

Moneyline: +240

Over: 212.5 (-110)

Under: 212.5 (-110)

How To Watch Knicks vs. Magic

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: MSG and FDSF

Why the Knicks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Knicks outlasted the San Antonio Spurs 117-114 on Christmas Day by making three critical offensive rebounds in the last few seconds to retain possession and win the game. Overall, they struggled against the Spurs throughout the majority of the game but did enough to persevere and overcome any issues they endured.

It was a great Christmas Day, as Mikal Bridges joined Bernard King as one of three Knicks to score 40 or more points on December 25. Overall, Bridges has been a great addition to the Knicks on both sides of the floor. He averages 18.1 points while shooting 50.2 percent from the floor. Additionally, Bridges has averaged 1.1 steals per game.

The Knicks also added Karl-Anthony Towns in a trade this offseason. Significantly, he is averaging 24.6 points and 13.7 rebounds per game while shooting 53.8 percent from the floor, including 44.7 percent from beyond the arc. Jalen Brunson has remained a force in the lineup. So far, he is averaging 24.5 points per game while shooting 48 percent from the hardwood, including 42.2 percent from the triples. OG Anunoby has been good for the Knicks. Ultimately, he averages 16.8 points per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the floor.

Josh Hart had a double-double on Christmas Day. He now averages 13.9 points and 8.1 rebounds per game, shooting 58.3 percent from the field. Miles McBride has been a good option off the bench. Substantially, he averages 10.3 points per game while shooting 43.5 percent from the field.

This group of players is shooting well, ranking second in field-goal shooting percentage, including three-point shots. Additionally, they have done well at the charity stripe, ranking third from the free-throw line. Despite thriving on Christmas Day, the Knicks are just 23rd in rebounds for the season. They have been clean with the rock, ranking third in turnovers. Yet, they have struggled to defend the rim, ranking 27th in blocked shots.

The Knicks will cover the spread if they can win the board battle and prevent the Magic from getting second chances. Then, they need to defend the rim and play strong defense.

Why the Magic Could Cover the Spread/Win

It's been an awful season for the Magic, healthwise, and it got worse as Moritz Wagner tore his ACL and will miss the rest of the season. Unfortunately, this team is already without Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Yet, still, they have somehow found ways to win games, bearing the Boston Celtics 108-104 and Miami Heat 121-114 recently.

Jalen Suggs has remained on the floor, and while he does average 16 points per game, he has not had to carry the team. Instead, it's been a collection of players, including Anthony Black, Goga Bitadze, Tristan Da Silva, Wendell Carter Jr., and Cole Anthony all finding ways to put up points.

The Magic are 23rd in field-goal shooting percentage, including 30th from the triples. Additionally, they are 10th in free-throw shooting percentage. The Magic have struggled on the boards, ranking 26th in rebounds. Also, they are 17th in turnovers. The Magic have remained elite on the defensive end, ranking first in blocked shots.

The Magic will cover the spread if they can continue spreading the rock and finding ways to score. Then, they must continue their elite play on the defensive end,

Final Knicks-Magic Prediction & Pick

The Knicks are 15-14-1 against the spread, while the Magic are 18-12-1 against the odds. Moreover, the Knicks are 8-8 against the spread on the road, while the Magic are 11-2-1 against the odds at home. The Knicks are 10-10-1 against the spread when facing the Eastern Conference, while the Magic are 14-8 against the odds when facing the East. The Magic are 2-3 against the spread when they are playing on no rest.

While the Magic have continued to cover, it's hard to expect them to keep doing it without their stars. I see the Knicks covering on the road.

Final Knicks-Magic Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks: -7 (-108)