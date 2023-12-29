We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Knicks-Magic prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The New York Knicks will head to Central Florida to face the Orlando Magic at Amway Arena. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Knicks-Magic prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Knicks lost 129-120 to the Oklahoma City Thunder in their last game. Initially, they fell behind 38-25 after the first quarter. But the Knicks battled back. Unfortunately, they could not close the gap. Julius Randle led the way with 25 points and nine rebounds, while Jalen Brunson added 24. Also, Donte DiVincenzo had 17 points, while RJ Barrett had 14. Immanuel Quickley tacked on 22 points. Significantly, the Knicks shot 50 percent from the field, including 41.2 percent from the triples and 80 percent at the free-throw line. The Knicks won the board battle 40-27 but also committed 18 turnovers. Also, they only had two blocks.

The Magic fell 112-92 to the Philadelphia 76ers. In the start, it was a close game throughout. Things fell apart in the second half for the Magic. Ultimately, Franz Wagner led the way with 24 points. Jalen Suggs added 20 points, while Paolo Banchero had 19 points. Sadly, the bench struggled, with no one being able to make a shot. The Magic shot 39.2 percent from the field, including 27.3 percent from the triples. The Magic lost the board battle 48-43. Also, they committed 16 turnovers.

The Magic lead the regular-season head-to-head series 64-62. The Knicks won 2 of 3 games last season. Additionally, the Knicks are 6-4 over 10 games against the Magic. They also are 3-2 over the past five games at Amway Arena. Both games at Amway Arena last season were decided by five-or-fewer points.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Knicks-Magic Odds

New York Knicks: +1.5 (-112)

Orlando Magic: -1.5 (-108)

Over: 227.5 (-110)

Under: 227.5 (-110)

How to Watch Knicks vs. Magic

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Florida and Madison Square Garden Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

The Knicks are 17-13 and coming into this one with the hopes of winning after stumbling over the last 10 games. Ultimately, they have the playmakers to get the job done in Orlando.

Brunson averages 26 points per game and is the best player on the court. Now, he hopes to produce big in Florida. Randle is another weapon, averaging 22.9 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. Likewise, Barrett is the third-best player on the Knicks, averaging 18.2 points per game. But Barrett has struggled to shoot, hitting just 42.3 percent of his shots. Meanwhile, Quicklet us averaging 15.1 points per game.

The Knicks struggle to shoot as a team, ranking 21st from the field. Despite that, they are ninth in 3-point shooting. The Knicks don't thrive much at the charity stripe, ranking 23rd in free-throw shooting percentage. However, they are elite on the boards, ranking fifth in rebounds. The Knicks handle the basketball well, ranking seventh in turnovers. Conversely, they struggle on the defensive rim, ranking 28th in blocked shots.

The Knicks will cover the spread if they can convert on their shooting chances. Then, they need to make their shots at the free-throw line and play well on the defensive end.

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

The Magic have had a great season and come into this game with an 18-12 record. Yet, the past 10 games have been a struggle, as they are 4-6 over that stretch. They need their best players to produce.

Banchero is their best player, averaging 21.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, Wagner has been good, averaging 20.6 points per game. Cole Anthony has been a good bench player, averaging 14.5 points per game. Likewise, Suggs has been efficient, averaging 12.7 points per game. Mo Wagner has been exceptional, averaging 11.5 points per game.

The Magic are inconsistent shooters, ranking 13th in field-goal shooting percentage. Moreover, they struggle from beyond the arc, ranking 28th in 3-point shooting percentage. The Magic also struggle from the charity stripe, ranking 22nd in free-throw shooting percentage. Also, they are inconsistent on the boards, ranking 18th in rebounds. The Magic struggle to hold onto the basketball, ranking 22nd in turnovers. Despite that, they are good on the defensive rim, ranking 10th in blocked shots.

The Magic will cover the spread if Banchero can produce on the offensive end. Then, they need to win the board battle. Stopping Brunson and Randle will be the key factor on defense.

Final Knicks-Magic Prediction & Pick

The Knicks and Magic both had hot starts. Now, both are struggling. But the Knicks have more experience and seem to do better in Orlando than at home in this matchup. Expect more of the same as the Knicks go into Amway and steal a win.

Final Knicks-Magic Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks: +1.5 (-112)