The Knicks and Nets meet for the first time this season.

We're set to bring you our predictions and picks for today's slate of NBA action as we head to the Eastern Conference for a cross-town matchup between divisional rivals. The New York Knicks (15-11) will take on the Brooklyn Nets (13-13) as both teams battle for position. Check out our NBA odds series for our Knicks-Nets prediction and pick.

The New York Knicks are currently third in the Atlantic Division and trail the leading Celtics by 5.5 games. They've alternated wins and losses over their last six games and come into this one following a 114-109 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on the road. They'll take the cross-country trip back to the Big Apple to face off against their hometown rivals.

The Brooklyn Nets are currently fourth in the Atlantic Division and they're keeping pace with the Knicks trailing them by just two games. After a good start to the month of December, they've cooled off and are riding a three-game skid ahead of this contest. Still, they'll have a chance as near-even underdogs as they open their season series against the Knicks.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Knicks-Nets Odds

New York Knicks: -1 (-110)

Brooklyn Nets: +1 (-110)

Over: 232 (-110)

Under: 232 (-110)

How to Watch Knicks vs. Nets

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

TV: MSG Network, MSG SportsNet, YES Network, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

Jalen Brunson has had himself a terrific last two games and he's the sole reason this Knicks team is playing so well at the moment. It was interesting to see how they would respond without the size and length of Mitchell Robinson absent from the lineup, but Brunson has been able to put the team on his back and lift them to two wins in their last three games. Against the Suns, Brunson scored a career-high of 50 points as he put himself on the map as their franchise player. Last game against the Lakers, he was clutch with 11 points in the fourth quarter and 29 points during the win. Despite a triple-double from LeBron James, the Knicks' defense was able to stand tall and get the win.

To win this game, the Knicks will have to be a bit more consistent on the offensive end. Their two solid wins were marred by a defensive breakdown against the Clippers in which they allowed 144 points during a loss. The Nets have done a great job of converting turnovers into points and the Knicks will have to take care of the ball if they want to have a chance here. With the length on Brooklyn's perimeter defense, Brunson may have to look toward Julius Randle and his shooters to provide some relief in their half-court sets.

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

The Nets have lost their last three consecutive games and they've given up at least 124 points in each on of those contests. They hung tough in their last game against the Utah Jazz, but they relinquished the lead and had a lackluster fourth quarter. It's been the same story for them over the last few games as they haven't found success finding clutch scoring in the final quarter of games. Cam Thomas has emerged as their best scorer alongside Mikal Bridges, but the two playing similar positions often doesn't lend itself to both of them getting equal opportunities. Look for them to spread the floor and try to get hot from beyond the arc as the try to create shots for their wings.

The Nets have been playing the better defense of these two teams and it'll be interesting to see how they handle the physicality of Julius Randle down low. Randle doesn't play the hardest at points of the game and with how energetic the Nets' defense is, they could certainly capitalize if Randle is slow to rebound the ball. They've been out-rebounding opponents by double-digit margins over the last few games, so expect them to be equally aggressive in rebounding here tonight.

Final Knicks-Nets Prediction & Pick

This will be a fun game with both teams playing hard and the betting odds set at near-even. The Knicks will have the best player on the floor in Jalen Brunson, but he'll need some reinforcements to help carry the load. His crazy scoring runs can only do so much for them, so Julius Randle will be a big piece in the puzzle of getting this win.

I think the Nets will be inspired to break their losing streak and their offense is bound to wake up at some point. They play with far greater emotion and energy on the defensive end and it should be the difference for them in this game. For our prediction, let's take the Brooklyn Nets to out-hustle the Knicks and get this win at home.

Final Knicks-Nets Prediction & Pick: Brooklyn Nets +1 (-110)