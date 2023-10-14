Kourtney Kardashian is not letting fear get to her. The Poosh founder said that she eventually reached a point where “stopped worrying” and just let herself go.

“Now I talk to the baby every day, have a positive mindset, keep my head straight, and say a lot of prayers,” she said, admitting, “It took me a while to let go of the fear.”

Kourtney returned home from the hospital last month after a short stay, she leaned in on her support system which includes her husband Travis Barker. The Blink-182 drummer was overseas at the time and his band postponed tour dates so that Barker could be there to support Kourtney in Los Angeles.

“Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States,' the band wrote on social media. “The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”

Soon after Kourtney left the hospital, there was an update on her progress.

“She is feeling better. She is happy to have Travis back home too,” the source told PEOPLE at the time.

Kourtney Kardashian Opens Up About Her Emergency Surgery

Kourtney later broke her silence on social media as she thanked the doctors for saving her baby's life.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” Kourtney began her caption on the photo.

“I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this,” she continued.

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear,” she added. “I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

She concluded, “Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cw3LtWxPtKe/

The couple got married in May 2022 and Kourtney announced she was pregnant at Travis' concert back in June. He was performing at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles when she held a sign front row at that had large black letters that said: “Travis I’m Pregnant!”