In a trailer for an episode of The Kardashians, supermodel Kendall Jenner was asked if she wanted to have a baby. In the confessional, Kendall played coy, saving the answer for the airing of next week's episode. It was reminiscent of the time her mother asked her the same thing, per People.

Back in season 2 of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner cornered her daughter, telling her: “I was just thinking, maybe it's time to, you know, have a baby.” Because, you know, it's Kris's decision.

Kendall Jenner, now only 27 years old, told her she was making her “uncomfortable.” She's the only Kardashian-Jenner child without children. “You keep telling me, ‘You're not getting any younger,' but guess what? It's my life. I don't know if I'm ready yet,” Kendall told her.

Kris replied, “Are you sure it's your life?”

“I still have a lot to figure out before I can welcome a child into my life. I'm still enjoying life on my own. And I'm okay with that right now,” Kendall revealed in a confessional.

But Kris Jenner wouldn't let it go. She reminded Kendall that her “[egg] count goes down a little bit” with “every year that goes by.” To further force her opinion on her, Kris called a gynecologist Dr. A (the same one helping Kourtney Kardashian on her fertility journey).

“For Kendall, if she has a partner, even if they're not married, I usually recommend at least a cycle of egg freezing,” Dr. A said. “It would be a good time to freeze eggs … The younger you are, the better the quality.”

“I think it's unanimous. We're gonna have a baby,” Kris said.

But now we get to see Kendall's updated answer on The Kardashians next week.