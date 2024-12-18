ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Chicago Blackhawks look to continue their winning streak as they host the Seattle Kraken. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Kraken-Blackhawks prediction and pick.

The Kraken come into the game at 15-16-2 on the year, sitting sixth in the Pacific Division. In their last game, the Kraken faced the Ottawa Senators. After a scoreless first period, the Senators would open the scoring on a Shane Pinto goal in the second period. the Senators would add two more goals, as Linus Ullmark stopped all 30 shots he faced on the way to a 3-0 Senators victory.

Meanwhile, the Blackhawks are 11-19-2 on the year, which is good for seventh in the Central Division. They faced the Capitals in their last game. The Capitals scored twice in the first period to give the Capitals the 2-0 lead. Still, the Blackhawks would make the comeback. They scored three times in the third period, including one shorthanded, to take the 3-2 victory.

Why the Kraken Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kraken's Jared McCann leads the team in points this year. The second-line forward has scored 11 goals this year while adding 15 assists on the season. He also has two goals and three assists on the power play. Chandler Stephenson and Andre Burakovsky join him on the second line. Stephenson comes into the game third on the team in points while having three goals and 18 assists on the year. Meanwhile, Burakovsky comes in with two goals and ten assists on the year.

The top line is led by Jaden Schwartz. Schwartz has eight goals and 11 assists on the year. He is joined by Brandon Tanev and Matty Beniers. Tanve comes in with seven goals and seven assists, while Beniers has four goals and 13 assists on the year. Still, much of the production for the Kraken comes from the blue line. Ryker Evans has three goals and 13 assists. Meanwhile, Brandon Montour has eight goals and 12 assists this year.

The Kraken are expected to start Joey Daccord, who has continued to play well, in net for this one. Daccord is 12-7-2 on the year with a 2.46 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage. He is tied for ninth in the NHL in wins while sitting 11th in goals-against average, and seventh in save percentage. He has three games in his last four allowing two or fewer goals.

Why the Blackhawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Connor Bedard leads the way for the Blackhawks this year, playing on the top line and leading the team in points and assists this year. He comes into the game with seven goals and 19 assists, good for 26 total points. Further, he has three goals and ten assists on the power play. Nick Foligno and Ryan Donato join him on the line. Donato is third on the team in points this year, with 11 goals and seven assists. He also has a goal and three assists on the power play. Foligno has seven goals and six assists on the year.

Meanwhile, it is third-line forward Teuvo Teravainen who is second on the team in points this year. After a three-point performance last time out, he now has seven goals and 12 assists, good for 19 points. Further, the Blackhawks get solid production from Alex Vlasic from the blue line. He has two goals and 14 assists this year while adding a goal and eight assists on the power play.

This game could see the return of Petr Mrazek to the goal for the Blackhawks. He is 7-11-1 on the year with a 2.82 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. He had struggled some before going down with an injury but had three games in his last six above .915 in save percentage before his injury.

Final Kraken-Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

The Kraken come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. They are not scoring great this year, with just 2.88 goals per game, but have been solid on defense, allowing just 2.97 goals per game, 14th in the NHL. The Blackhawks are scoring just 2.50 goals per game, and while they have been solid on the power play and penalty kill, they have struggled on defense. The Blackhawks are 24th in the NHL in goals against per game. With Joey Daccord in the net, expect a low-scoring Kraken victory.

