The Columbus Blue Jackets have quietly hung around in the Eastern Conference playoff race and are in the second wild-card spot at this writing. It's a position that the Seattle Kraken had hoped to be in the Western Conference this season, but they have been struggling lately and are now seventh in the Pacific Division. The Kraken should be in good spirits for this matchup, as they have won five consecutive games over the Blue Jackets. The Kraken's offense seems to wake up for some reason against the Blue Jackets, scoring 23 goals over the five games. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Kraken-Blue Jackets prediction and pick.

Here are the Kraken-Blue Jackets NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Kraken-Blue Jackets Odds

Seattle Kraken: -1.5 (+210)

Moneyline: -110

Columbus Blue Jackets: +1.5 (-263)

Moneyline: -110

Over: 6.5 (+110)

Under: 6.5 (-130)

How To Watch Kraken vs. Blue Jackets

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: Fanduel Sports Network, Kraken Hockey Network

Why the Kraken Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kraken need something to start going their way, and a matchup with a team they dominated could be the answer. Seattle is cautiously trying to improve their team, so they traded for former high draft pick Kappo Kaako from the New York Rangers. It hasn't been the answer they were searching for, as they've won just two of seven games since his debut. It gives the Kraken just two wins in their last eight games, which has sent them careening down the standings. The good news for the Kraken is that their upcoming schedule of the Blue Jackets, Buffalo Sabres, Detroit Red Wings, and Pittsburgh Penguins allows them to get things back on track. The issue is things could go south if they don't get a desperate win in this game.

Why the Blue Jackets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Blue Jackets are slowly becoming the Cinderella story of the 2024-25 season. Columbus has had a tumultuous few years, but their recent surge into a playoff spot has made fans turn their heads and start taking notice. The Blue Jackets have won five of their past seven games, including victories over the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes. They are 6-3-1 over their last ten games, adding a win over the New Jersey Devils. Four of the six wins have come as underdogs, but the Blue Jackets could be close to being a favorite more often than not.

Philip Grubauer has been shouldering the load for the Kraken since Joey Daccord's injury. It isn't good for Seattle, as he owns a 3.00 goals-against average and a .883 save percentage over his last five starts. The Kraken activated Daccord from injured reserve on Tuesday, which means he could get the start. Regardless, we'll get an out-of-form Grubauer or a rusty Daccord in this game. Some teams give their returning goalie a chance to warm up and sit on the bench for a game before they put them back in between the pipes.

Final Kraken-Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

The Blue Jackets have been rolling along, and it doesn't seem like that'll stop in this game against the Kraken. The oddsmakers are giving the Kraken more respect in this game in case Daccord starts, but it's challenging to trust a rusty goaltender. We'll take Columbus at even odds against an inferior team.

Final Kraken-Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick: Blue Jackets ML (-110)