The Seattle Kraken look to break their losing streak as they face the Montreal Canadiens. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Kraken-Canadiens prediction and pick.

The Kraken come into the game sitting at 4-4-1 on the year. They have lost each of their last three games, last time out, facing the Carolina Hurricanes. The Hurricanes took the 2-0 lead going into the third period, but Jared McCann made it a one-goal game. Still, the Kraken would fall 4-1. Meanwhile, the Canadiens are 4-4-1 on the year. They have won two straight, and last time out, they faced the Philadelphia Flyers. the Canadiens used a three-goal second period to build a lead, going on to win the game 4-3.

Here are the Kraken-Canadiens NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Kraken-Canadiens Odds

Seattle Kraken: -1.5 (+164)

Moneyline: -156

Montreal Canadiens: +1.5 (-200)

Moneyline: +130

Over: 6.5 (+110)

Under: 6.5 (-134)

How To Watch Kraken vs Canadiens

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Kraken Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kraken have been let by Jared McCann this year. The top-line forward has scored five goals this year while adding seven assists on the season. He is joined on the top line by Jordan Eberle. Eberle comes into the game with six goals and two assists on the year. He also has a power-play goal this year. Matty Beniers rounds out the top line. He has two goals and three assists this year.

Meanwhile, Andre Burakovasky has made an impact this year, playing currently on the second line. He has five assists on the year, with three of them coming on the power play. The Kraken also get solid production from the blue line. Ryker Evans has two goals and three assists this year, with a goal on the power play. Brandon Montour has a goal and four assists on the year from the blue line. Finally, Vince Dunn has a goal and two assists on the year, with both assists coming on the power play. Still, he will most likely be out in this game with an injury.

It is expected to be Joey Daccord in the net for this one. Daccord is 3-1-1 on the year with a 2.95 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. He was solid in his last start, stopping 35 of 38 shots, but taking the loss to he Hurricanes. Daccord has allowed three or more goals in four of his five starts this year.

Why the Canadiens Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Canadiens return their top line from last year featuring Nick Suzuki, and Cole Caufield, joined by Kirby Dach. Suzuki led the team in points and goals last year. He has 33 goals, 44 assists, and 77 total points. Suzuki has three goals and eight assists this year. Cole Caufield was second on the team in points last year. He has 28 goals, 37 assists, and 65 total points. Caufield comes in with eight goals and an assist on the year already. Dach has been solid as well, with a goal and five assists.

Alex Newhook returns to the second line for the Canadiens. He played just 55 games last year but has 15 goals, 19 assists, and a total of 34 points. Newhook has two goals this year. Mike Matheson also returns at the blue line for the Canadiens. He played in all 82 games last year, having 11 goals and 51 assists last year. He also had five goals and 23 assists on the power play. Matheson has eight assists this year. The Canadiens also get production from Lane Hutson on the blue line. He has five assists on the year with two of them coming on the power play.

Sam Montembeault is expected to be in goal for this one. He is 3-3-0 on the year with a 2.94 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage. Montembeault was solid in his last start. He gave up just two goals on 31 shots. This was a major rebound from a bad start against the Rangers. In that game, he played just 11:05, giving up four goals on ten shots in the game. Montembeault has been over .900 in save percentage in four of his six games this year, winning three of them.

Final Kraken-Canadiens Prediction & Pick

The Seattle Kraken come in as favorites in odds in this early season NHL fixture. The Kraken are scoring just three goals per game this year, while struggling on the power play, sitting 24th in the NHL in conversion rate. The Canadiens are also scoring just three goals per game, but sit eighth in the NHL on the power play, and third on the penalty kill. The Kraken have had slightly better defense this year, but the Canadiens have been much better in odd-man situations, which will be enough to get them the win.

Final Kraken-Canadiens Prediction & Pick: Canadiens ML (+130)