It is a Pacific Division battle as the Vegas Golden Knights host the Seattle Kraken. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Kraken-Golden Knights prediction, pick, and how-to-watch
The Kraken entered the game at 28-27-12 on the year but have struggled as of late. They have now lost five straight games, and at time out face the Sabres. The Kraken struck first on a goal just 24 seconds into the game by Jordan Eberle, but the Sabres tied it up 25 seconds late. The Sabres would add two more goals in the first six minutes of the game, while Matty Beniers made it one-goal game before the end of the period. In the second, the Sabres would add two more goals, and then Jeff Skinner would complete his hat trick in the third as the Sabres won 6-2.
Meanwhile, the Golden Knights are 36-25-7 on the year, which is good for fourth in the Pacific division. Last time out they faced the Tampa Bay Lightning. Vegas struck first on a Jonathan Marchessault goal, but the Lightning would score twice in the first to make it 2-1. In the second Brett Howden tied the game, but in the third, Brayden Point would give the Lightning the lead. Ben Hutton would tie it again, but Point and Nikita Kucherov would score to close the game out as the Golden Knights lost 5-3.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Kraken-Golden Knights Odds
Seattle Kraken: +1.5 (-154)
Moneyline: +160
Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+128)
Moneyline: -194
Over: 5.5 (-134)
Under: 5.5 (+110)
How to Watch Kraken vs. Golden Knights
Time: 10:30 PM ET/ 7:30 PM PT
TV: NHLPP/ESPN+
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Kraken Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Kraken sit 28th in the NHL this year in goals per game, scoring just 2.71 goals per game this year. Leading the team in goals and points this year is Jared McCann. McCann comes in with 27 goals on the year and has added 26 assists, giving him 53 points. He has been solid on the power play, with nine goals and nine assists on the year. Joining him in putting up points is Oliver Bjorkstrand. He comes into the game with 18 goals and 30 assists, good for second on the team in points this year. He also has seven goals and 13 assists on the power play.
Meanwhile, the Kraken get some help on the offensive side of the ice from the blue line. Vince Dunn is third on the team in points and leads the team in assists. He comes into the game with 11 goals and 34 assists on the year, good for 45 total points. Further, he has four goals and 11 assists on the power play. Rounding out the top-scoring options for the Kraken are Eeli Tolvanen and Jordan Eberle. Eberle has 15 goals and 23 assists, good for 38 points, while Tolvanen has 15 goals and 21 assists, good for 36 points.
The Kraken is a middle-of-the-pack power-play team, sitting 17th in the NHL with a 21.3 percent success rate this year. Meanwhile, they are 19th in the NHL on the penalty kill, coming in with a 79.0 percent success rate this year.
Philipp Gruabauer is expected to be in goal for this one. He is 10-11-2 on the year with a 2.88 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage. Grubauer has not been great in March. He has a 3.07 goals against average and a .900 save percentage while going 1-2-1 on the month.
Why The Golden Knights Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Golden Knights come into the game 14th in the NHL in goals per game at 3.16. Jonathan Marchessault leads the way in terms of goals and points this year. He comes in with 38 goals this year and 21 assists, good for 59 total points. He also has seven goals and seven assists on the power play. While the Golden Knights are still without Mark Stone, they do have Jack Eichel. Eichel comes into the game with 21 goals on the year, and 31 assists, sitting third on the team with 52 total points. He also has seven goals and eight assists on the power play this year.
William Karlsson has also been solid this year. He has 24 goals and 22 assists on the year, with five goals and seven assists on the power play. He also has played in just 56 of the team's 68 games this year. Rounding out the top-scoring options are Ivan Barbashev and Chandler Stephenson. Stephenson comes in with 14 goals and 27 assists, while Barbashev has 14 goals and 24 assists on the year.
The Golden Knights have not had as much success on the power play, sitting 22nd in the NHL with an 18.7 percent success rate. They are also 12th in the NHL on the penalty kill with an 80.7 percent success rate.
Logan Thompson will be in goal for the Golden Knights in this one. He is 18-12-5 on the year, with a 2.82 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage. He is coming off a solid start, giving up just one goal on 21 shots in a win over the Devils.
Final Kraken-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick
This is a situation of two teams both having struggles. The Kraken has struggled more as of late. They are not getting good scoring opportunities and when they are, they are not converting. Further, the solid goaltending they had gotten earlier in the year is now gone. The Golden Knights can score well and will get the win in this one.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Kraken-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick: Golden Knights ML (-194)