The Seattle Kraken hit the road as they visit the Los Angeles Kings. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Kraken-Kings prediction and pick.

The Kraken come into the game at 10-9-1 on the year. They have also won five of their last six games overall. In their last game, they faced the Nashville Predators. After a scoreless first period, the Kraken would open the scoring in the second on a Daniel Sprong goal. They would add two more in the third as Joey Daccord stopped at 24 shots he faced and the Kraken won 3-0. Meanwhile, the Kings are 10-7-3 on the year. They have won just one of their last four though. In their last game, they hosted the Sabres. After a scoreless first two periods, Jason Zucker would score just 38 seconds into the third, and that would be the only goal as the Sabres won 1-0.

Here are the Kraken-Kings NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Kraken-Kings Odds

Seattle Kraken: +1.5 (-188)

Moneyline: +142

Los Angeles Kings: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -172

Over: 5.5 (-106)

Under: 5.5 (-114)

How To Watch Kraken vs Kings

Time: 4:00 PM ET/ 1:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Kraken Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kraken have been led by Jared McCann this year. The top-line forward has scored nine goals this year while adding 12 assists on the season. He is joined by Andre Burakovsky. Burakovsky has seven eight on the year, with three of them coming on the power play. Matty Beniers rounds out the top line. He has four goals and six assists this year.

Chandler Stephenson and Jaden Schwartz have also been solid this year. Stephenson comes in with just one goal but has 12 assists this year with a goal and five assists on the power play. Schwartz has four goals and eight assists this year, with two goals and an assist on the power play. The Kraken also get solid production from the blue line. Ryker Evans has three goals and eight assists this year, with a goal on the power play. Brandon Montour has five goals and eight assists on the year from the blue line.

Joey Daccord is expected to be in the net for the Seattle Kraken in this one. He is 9-3-1 on the year with a 2.31 goals-against average and a .823 save percentage. Daccord is top ten in the NHL this year in wins, goals-against average, and save percentage. He has won five straight games and has been above .910 in save percentage in each of his last four. Daccord is having a solid month, going 5-1 with a 1.68 goals-against average and a .939 save percentage.

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kings' top line is led by Anze Kopitar. Kopitar comes into the game with five goals and 16 assists on the year with a goal and seven assists on the power play. He is joined by Adrian Kempe. Kempe has nine goals and nine assists on the year, with a goal and two assists on the power play. He also has a shorthanded goal. Rounding out the top line is Alex Turcotte. Turcotte has just one goal with four assists this year.

Meanwhile, Alex Laferriere has been solid this year as well. He has nine goals and six assists on the year. He anchors the third line, while Trevor Moore and Kevin Fiala anchor the second. Moore has three goals and ten assists this year, while Fiala has scored seven times with five assists. Fiala has also been great on the power play with four goals and three assists. Finally, Brandt Clarke provides production from the blue line. He comes into the game with two goals and 11 assists on the year.

David Rittich is expected to be in goal for the Kings in this one. He is 6-5-0 on the year with a 2.37 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage. In his last start, he allowed just one goal on 19 shots but took the loss. It was his fourth straight start allowing two or fewer goals. This month, Rittich is 3-2-0 with a .935 save percentage and a 1.43 goals-against average.

Final Kraken-Kings Prediction & Pick

The odds in this NHL game favor the Kings. One reason is the Kraken are not a high-scoring team, scoring just 2.85 goals per game this year and sitting 23rd in the NHL on the power play. Still, they have defended well, sitting tied for tenth in the NHL in goals-against per game, while sitting 14th on the penalty kill. The Kings are scoring just 3.05 goals per game, but like the Kraken, defend well. They are tied with the Kraken for tenth in the NHL in goals against per game while sitting 15th on the penalty kill. With both goalies coming into this game hot, this will be another low-scoring game. Take the under in this one.

Final Kraken-Kings Prediction & Pick: Under 5.5 (-114)