Well-known momager, Kris Jenner expressed her profound love for her five remarkable daughters in celebration of National Daughter Day.

In an Instagram post shared on Sunday, Kris made her appreciation public to her close-knit family. This includes Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, as well as son Rob Kardashian.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kris Jenner's heartfelt post featured a carousel of photos that included precious moments with her daughters. The images included snapshots of Kris with her daughters next to a white Mercedes-Benz and adorable pajama-clad photos with Kendall and Kylie from their younger years.

The Instagram post also included photos of her eldest daughters, Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé, during their childhood. Plus, their iconic family photo shoots from recent years.

In her touching caption, Kris Jenner wrote:

“I am the luckiest mommy in the world to share this beautiful life with my five incredible, loving, kind, generous, strong, smart, creative, amazing daughters!! I thank God every single day for choosing me to be their mommy!! I love you my girls forever and ever ❤️😍🙏🏼 @kourtneykardash @kimkardashian @khloekardashian @kendalljenner @kyliejenner #NationalDaughtersDay.”

Besides her daughters, Kris also featured her mother, MJ. She also hints at celebrating the unity of the Kardashian-Jenner family over the years.

However, this isn't the only celebration Kris Jenner is participating in. Recently, her eldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian had a Disneyland-themed baby shower for her baby boy with husband Travis Barker. The event was beautifully designed by celebrity event planner Mindy Weiss, with Disney-themed delights and entertainment.