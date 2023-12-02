Kris Jenner revealed that she found out about Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy announcement to Travis Barker on television.

How could anyone forget Kourtney Kardashian's epic pregnancy announcement? The Poosh founder told her husband Travis Barker that they were expecting at his Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles.

The Poosh founder held a sign front row at the BMO Stadium in large black letters that said: “Travis I’m Pregnant!”

The couple confirmed the news in a video shared on social media that same night. Shared on the Poosh founder's Instagram Story, you see friend Simon Huck's point of view that gets the moment where Barker's Blink-182 bandmate is heard saying, “Someone's having a baby!” Barker then leaves the stage to embrace Kourtney.

Kourtney revealed that she got the inspiration for the idea from an older Blink-182 music video. In the band's visual for their 1999 hit “All The Small Things,” Kourtney shared a moment where a fan is holding a sign that reads, “Travis I'm Pregnant.”

However, in the season four finale of The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian explained that Kris Jenner “wasn't very happy” about how Kourtney went about announcing her pregnancy and not informing the family. The Good American founder added that Jenner “rightfully so” should feel that way.

“I opened up my eyes and right in front of me—because we had left the TV on the night before—and woke up really early in the morning to see Kourtney holding a sign and I thought I was being punked,” the matriarch shared. “I'm like, ‘Did somebody put this up?' Then I realized it was ABC News. I knew she was pregnant. I just didn't know she was going to announce it.”

“‘I forgot,'” Kourtney said.

“She forgot she had a family,” Kris responded.

Kourtney's daughter Penelope joked about the situation, saying, “That's what pregnancy brain does, it's wild how that happens.”

Kourtney and Travis welcomed their first child together earlier this month. Their son is named Rocky Thirteen Barker. He was born on Nov. 1 in Los Angeles, according to People.

Prior to the couple getting pregnant naturally, they went through rounds of IVF and finally decided to step away from that process.

“We are officially done with IVF [in vitro fertilization],” Kourtney said in a confessional on The Kardashians in May. “We would love a baby more than anything, but I really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, I believe it will happen.”

Between Kourtney and Barker, they already share six kids from other relationships. Kourtney shares Mason Dash, 13, daughter Penelope Scotland, 11, and Reign Aston, 8, with ex Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Barker has three children with ex Shanna Moakler, son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.