Kris Jenner is getting vulnerable about her health issues. On the latest episode of The Kardashians which aired on July 4, the matriarch spoke with daughters Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner about the procedure she is undergoing to remove her ovaries after doctors found a tumor.

“I went to the doctor and I had my scan. They found — and this just makes me really emotional — a cyst and a little tumor on my ovary,” Kris told her daughters. “I went to the doctor and I have to have my ovaries taken out.”

“The emotional part for me is just having that gone,” she noted. “If I can get through a hip replacement then I can get through this. I am not nervous to be put to sleep but then you go to do it and it is so real. It is also a thing about getting older and it is a sign that we are done with this part of your life. It is a whole chapter that is closed.”

Besides a chapter essentially closing for the momager, she says there's a sentimental part of her about the procedure that brought her to tears.

“I’m emotional about it because that’s where all my kids were conceived. That’s where they were grown. This is a very sacred place to me,” she explained.

How Kourtney, Kim, & Kendall Responded To Kris Jenner's Ovary Removal

The businesswoman has six children with four of them she welcomed with ex-Robert Kardashian: Kourtney Kardashian, Kim, Khloé, and Rob Kardashian. Jenner was married to Robert from 1978 to 1991. He passed away in 2003 from cancer. Her two youngest children Kendall and Kylie Jenner are shared with her Caityln Jenner who she got divorced from in 2013. They were married for two decades.

The situation was previewed in the season 5 trailer of The Kardashians where Kylie was also present. When her mom gave the news that doctors found a small tumor, the Kylie Cosmetics founder broke down in tears.

In the latest episode, Kim weighed in on her mother's health issues.

“To have a surgery and remove your ovary is a really big deal. I feel really sad for her. I can’t even imagine being in that situation and how you would feel really scared to be going through that,” Kim sympathized.

“I get her emotion behind it and that it is sad because she has brought all her kids into the world. But at the same time, what are we going to use those for anymore?” Kendall asked taking a more realistic approach. “If they are potentially hurting you then let’s get them out of there.”

“I totally understand how my mom is feeling because I would feel the same way,” Kourtney explained as she recently gave birth to her fourth child Rocky Thirteen with her husband Travis Barker last November. “It is like your womanly power and it doesn’t mean you are taking away who she is but I would feel this sentimental feeling of what it has created.”

You can catch new episodes of The Kardashians airing on Hulu Thursdays at 12 a.m.