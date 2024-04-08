Kristen Wiig returned to host Saturday Night Live, joining the Five-Timers Club, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The Academy Award-nominated (for best original screenplay) actress started her monologue by saying, “I am so happy to be back, and I am so excited because it is my fifth time hosting. So I'm officially in the Five-Timers Club!”
Before she could continue after acknowledging the band, Paul Rudd — another fifth timer who joined the club in 2021 — spoke up from the audience, donning the velvet jacket of the club.
The actor asked, “I also heard a rumor that you might be doing one of those five-timer sketches featuring awesome celebrity cameos. So is there a script I could look at for that?”
Unfortunately, no, Wiig responded.
However, the rest of her welcoming committee popped up and consisted of mostly non-five timers like Matt Damon (who only hosted twice), Jon Hamm (thrice), Martin Short (hosted solo four times), Fred Armisen and Will Forte (both hosted once).
When Wiig pointed out that he only hosted twice, he explained, “Lorne [Michaels] said the first time I hosted was so good, it accounted for three, and then the second time not quite as good, that only counted for two. But by my math, that's five, baby.”
The host said that it “doesn't really seem fair” that she earned the jacket — which Damon was wearing and she wasn't — by hosting five actual times, no shortcuts.
“Doesn't this jacket have any meaning anymore?” she asked Michaels.
The camera pans over to him standing with the rest of her welcoming committee, all wearing the jacket even though none of them have hosted five times like she was.
“But together, we hosted five times,” Forte replied.
Wiig complained that her being a five-timer is no longer special since the men are wearing the jackets that she's supposed to without having earned it the way she did, saying, “What is going on here? I mean, I was really excited about being in the Five-Timers Club, but not it just seems like, I don't know, it's not even that special.”
Ryan Gosling, who will host SNL next week, also made an appearance, wearing the jacket. However, he did check with Michaels if it was okay. The show's boss said not to worry about it.Towards the end of the monologue, Gosling finally gave Wiig her own jacket.
There are currently 26 members of the Five-Timers Club. Alec Baldwin has hosted the most times at 17. With Wiig joining the club, there are now seven women. The other six are Candice Bergen (five times), Drew Barrymore (six), Tina Fey (six), Scarlett Johansson (six), Melissa McCartney (five) and Emma Stone (five).
The iconic sketch comedy show is the subject of the upcoming movie SNL 1975 which traces its origin story.
Wiig is currently starring in the Apple TV+ series Palm Royale, based on Juliet McDaniel's 2018 novel Mr. and Mrs. American Pie.
Kristen Wiig's five-timers monologue! pic.twitter.com/qxJw4q7RTC
— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 7, 2024