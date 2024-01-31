The star of Jessica Jones hinted on social media that she could be the latest Netflix veteran to make her return to the Marvel universe.

Between Marvel Studios making the Netflix shows MCU canon and the return of multiple stars for Daredevil: Born Again, the door looks to be wide open for more names from Netflix's corner of the Marvel universe to return. One such name is Krysten Ritter, who has dropped a hint online that she could soon be back in the Marvel universe as the hard-edged private investigator Jessica Jones.

The tease was posted to Ritter's Instagram story where the actor shared an image of herself in a t-shirt with the caption “iykyk” at the bottom of the image, according to ComicBook. Several fans online picked up on the image and realized the shirt she was wearing was one she also wore in an episode of Netflix's Jessica Jones series, leading them to speculate that its a hint that Ritter may be returning to the role.

Krysten Ritter shares a new video on Instagram wearing the same shirt as Jessica Jones with the caption: “IYKYK” 👀 pic.twitter.com/pYHVVEuZ0t — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) January 30, 2024

Jessica Jones ran for three seasons on Netflix and followed the superpowered, hard-edged private investigator as she navigated the seedy underbelly of New York City. The series regularly pitted Jessica against adversaries such as David Tennant's Purple Man or even her own mother, many of whom also served as representations of the trauma Jessica has suffered during her life.

Ritter would go on to appear in Netflix's Defenders crossover series alongside Charlie Cox's Daredevil, Mike Colter's Luke Cage, and Finn Jones' Iron Fist.

Cox and fellow Netflix veteran Vincent D'Onofrio have already debuted in the MCU in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye, respectively, and are both set to star in Daredevil: Born Again. Jon Bernthal is set to reprise his Netflix role as Frank Castle, aka The Punisher, as well for the series alongside Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page and Elden Henson's Foggy Nelson.

Daredevil: Born Again is in production and scheduled to premiere on Disney+ in 2025.