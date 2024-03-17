March has been a busy month at the box office after 2024 got off to relatively quiet start thanks to the one-two punch of Dune Part 2 and Kung Fu Panda 4 releasing in theaters within a week of each other. With no major releases until Ghostbusters: The Frozen Empire on March 22, the two tentpole films continued to reign supreme at the box office and add to their already impressive hauls.
Kung Fu Panda 4 held on to the number one spot at the domestic box office for a second weekend in theaters, bringing in roughly $30 million to bring its total domestic haul to $107.7 million. It brings the global haul that much closer to $200 million, as well, with a worldwide total of $176.5 million after ten days in theaters, according to Variety.
However, Dune Part 2 was nipping at Kung Fu Panda 4's heels at the number two spot with another $29 million to bring its domestic total, alone, to $205 million over three weekends in theaters. The worldwide total has also officially surpassed Dune Part 1's global haul with $494.7 million to the previous film's final total of $434.8 million.
It is worth noting, though, that Dune Part 1 released day-and-date in theaters and on HBO Max on October 22, 2021, as theaters were only just starting to relax COVID-19 restrictions at the time.
After Dune Part 2, it is a steep drop to the number three spot with the Mark Wahlberg film Arthur the King with an opening weekend haul of $7.5 million. Imaginary and Cabrini follow close behind in the fourth and fifth spots, respectively, with Imaginary bringing in $5.5 million and Cabrini making $2.9 million.