After what had been a relatively quiet start to the year, Dune Part 2 exploded at the box office with a rough haul of $182.5 million at the worldwide box office. It is looking as this trend may continue with the release of Kung Fu Panda 4, which seemed to hit the ground running at the domestic box office.
The fourth entry in Dreamworks' popular animated franchise started its opening weekend off strong with around $3.8 million for its Thursday night previews, according to Variety. It would earn an additional $15.6 million to celebrate its first full day in theaters on Friday, bringing the domestic total to around $19.4 million.
Kung Fu Panda 4 is projected to make around $55 million at the domestic box office for its opening weekend to cement itself as the second-biggest opening weekend of 2024 behind Dune Part 2.
As for who takes the top spot for the weekend at the domestic box office, it is considered a close two-horse race between Kung Fu Panda 4 and Dune Part 2. The sci-fi epic sequel is projected to make around $50 million for its second weekend, as well, and analysts have been curious to see if either film could ultimately eat into the other's overall weekend haul.
The potential box office success of Kung Fu Panda 4 is reflected in the generally positive reviews the film has received ahead of its theatrical release. While there was some criticism over it feeling like “more of the same” from the franchise, the almost assured quality of the series and new cast additions of Awkwafina and Ke Huy Quan still result in very enjoyable movie-going experience.
Kung Fu Panda 4 is currently in theaters.