While 2024 had gotten off to a relatively quiet start at the box office, Dune Part 2 changed that in very short order after already becoming the biggest opening of the year in barely two days. The film has since managed to blow past projections for the whole weekend to dominate the box office on its opening weekend to provide a much needed shot in the arm as audiences craved returning to Arrakis.
Dune Part 2 has reportedly taken home around $81.5 million at the domestic box office as of Sunday to cement the number one spot by a wide margin, according to Variety. It is also well above the widely reported $76 million the film was projected to bring in for its opening weekend to make it the biggest opening since October 2023.
It was a similar story at the worldwide box office with a rough total of $97 million to bring the global haul to $178 million for Dune Part 2's opening weekend.
“This is an outstanding opening for a science-fiction [sequel],” consultant David Gross told Variety. “Audiences are connecting with these human, vulnerable [characters].”
One of the reported factors for the film's dominating start is audience interest in seeing Dune Part 2 in premiere theater experiences, such as IMAX. Tickets have been in high-demand in many major markets, with many theaters reportedly selling out tickets for premium theaters during Thursday night preview screenings.
Bob Marley: One Love took the very distant second spot at the weekend domestic box office with another $7.4 million to bring its own worldwide total to $146 million. The top five was rounded out by Ordinary Angels at number three with $3.8 million, Madame Web taking fourth with $3.2 million, and Fathom Events' special theatrical run of the TV series The Chosen taking the five spot with $3.1 million.
Dune Part 2 is currently in theaters.