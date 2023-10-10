Jack Black's Dragon Warrior Po is set to return in DreamWorks' Kung Fu Panda 4 with a March 8, 2024 release date, The Direct reported.

DreamWorks Animation posted on X (formerly Twitter) in 2022 announcing Kung Fu Panda 4's release date. The photo was of Po, the Dragon Warrior, with the release date.

It was unclear if that target date would be met due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. However, Universal Pictures Brazil theatrical executive Hernán Viviano recently gave an update during Expocine 2023.

Viviano reportedly confirmed that Kung Fu Panda's release date in Brazil remains in March. This could mean that the movie is still set to premiere in the U.S. on March 8, 2024 as had been announced. The animation studio has not confirmed this update.

This announcement comes on the heels of the DreamWorks' layoffs of roughly 70 positions across the corporate functions, feature, television, and technology departments.

In Cinemacon in April, Jack Black, the voice of Po, teased the fourth installment's storyline. The Dragon Warrior returns to the big screen to search for his successor. He will also meet a new villain, Chameleon, who has the power to bring back the spirit of Po's past enemies.

While there is a seven-year gap between the release of Kung Fu Panda 3 and its sequel, Black has been busy playing the Dragon Warrior on Netflix's Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, according to CBR.

With the SAG-AFTRA still in talks for a favorable deal with the unions, the audience still expects the rest of the film's cast to reprise their roles. With Black returning as Po, Angelina Jolie (Tigress), Dustin Hoffman (Master Shifu), Seth Rogen (Mantis), Jackie Chan (Monkey), Lucy Liu (Viper) and David Cross (Crane) will hopefully return as well.