Despite life usually slowing down around the NBA All-Star break for most NBA players, it has been a busy last couple of weeks for Kyle Kuzma. The ex-Washington Wizards was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 6, 2025, and now he is trying to get the team back to championship contention. Additionally, Kuzma proposed to his long-time girlfriend, Winnie Harlow, during the All-Star break.

The couple is among the most famous celebrity couples in professional sports, and they announced the big news on Twitter (X) on Tuesday, Feb. 18. In this article, we are going to take a closer look at Harlow and her relationship with Kuzma.

Who is Winnie Harlow?

Like her now fiancé, Winnie Harlow is a celebrity who is very much in the public eye. In fact, her 10 million Instagram followers are over double the amount Kuzma has. Harlow is a fashion model who has used her platform to bring notice to issues near and dear to her heart.

Notably, she has become a spokesperson for vitiligo, the skin condition in which she lives with. Vitiligo causes patches of skin to lose pigmentation, and her distinguishable look because of the condition has helped make her a super famous model.

She first gained prominence in 2014 on ‘America's Next Top Model'. She also became the first model with vitiligo to walk in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show back in 2018. Additionally, Harlow has modeled for companies including Desigual, Diesel, Showstudio.com, Dazed, i-D, Glamour, Complex, Cosmopolitan, and many more.

She has also appeared in advertising campaigns for Sprite, MAC, Victoria's Secret, Puma, Nike, Swarovski, Steve Madden, Marc Jacobs, Fendi, Tommy Hilfiger, and others as well.

Harlow is one of the most well-known models in the world, as evidenced by her spot on the BBC 100 Women list in 2018. She even waved the checkered flag at the Canadian (her home country) Grand Prix that same year.

When it comes to vitiligo awareness, Harlow has talked about her life experiences on YouTube. She also gave a TEDx presentation on the issue, and she was even given the ‘Role Model' award at the 2015 Portuguese GQ Men of the Year event. Harlow has advocated that vitiligo is not a detrimental condition, and that anybody with it can do anything. She has proven that throughout her career.

Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow's relationship

Kuzma and Harlow have been together since 2018. Like Harlow, Kuzma is known for his fashion. He has gone viral on multiple occasions for his pre-game outfits. His extra long-sleeved pink sweater outfit is perhaps his most famous.

Kuzma was drafted 27th overall in 2017, and he won a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020. He has since become one of the top scoring options during his tenure with the Wizards, but he will likely return to role-player status with the Bucks. The power forward who played at Utah is a career 17.2 PPG scorer.

The duo reportedly met/started a relationship during the COVID-19 pandemic. They had a vacation planned for Turks and Caicos during the 2025 All-Star break, and Kuzma set up their plane with roses, balloons, chocolate, and champagne. During the flight Kuzma proposed to Harlow, officially making her his fiancée.

This fantastic relationship was nearly a missed opportunity, as Harlow didn't originally connect with Kuzma when he reached out on Instagram in 2019. Their relationship has been perfect ever since, though, and now they are officially in it for the long haul.