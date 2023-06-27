2023 NBA free agency is right around the corner and rumors are swirling. Betting odds have also been released, hinting at where free agents may end up signing. One player who's expected to draw no shortage of interest is Kyle Kuzma, who spent the 2022-23 season with the Washington Wizards. If Kuzma doesn't return to Washington, the Dallas Mavericks have emerged as the favorites to sign him with +200 odds, per Betonline.

The Cleveland Cavaliers (+300), Los Angeles Lakers (+400), Miami Heat (+500), and Detroit Pistons (+600) round out the top five. Kuzma is versatile and would be a good fit for a number of teams. With Dallas and Cleveland leading the odds though, let's take a look at how he'd fit with both of those franchises.

Kyle Kuzma to the Mavs?

It's no secret that the Mavs would benefit from added depth in the post. Deandre Ayton has often been mentioned as a trade candidate for Dallas, but Kuzma is someone worth keeping tabs on as well.

At 6'9, Kuzma can help out on the wing and in the post. He's a player that has the potential to perform well alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving as well. The trio would form a big three of sorts, propelling the Mavs back into contention following their disappointing 2022-23 campaign.

Cavs

The Cavs already feature reliable big men, but adding Kuzma still makes sense. Kuzma would represent another star caliber player alongside Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland. Cleveland may as well make this move since they are so close to being a championship-level squad.

The Cavs' roster is already impressive. That said, signing one more impact player is necessary.

Kuzma's future

The future is uncertain for Kyle Kuzma. He's reportedly seeking a lucrative deal in free agency, so it will be interesting to see which teams are willing to give him a big payday. At just 27-years old, Kuzma's free agency decision will play a role in shaping the NBA landscape moving forward.